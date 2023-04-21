"It feels like a huge waste": Pokemon GO community speaks out against 1-Star Raids requiring Raid Pass

1-Star Raids are the latest cause of disappointment among Pokemon GO players. The game currently doesn't feel right for a multitude of reasons. With the passage of time, players have further realized that there are plenty of issues with how it is designed. While it is nigh impossible to create a system that will be universally loved, Niantic seems to be purposefully turning a blind eye toward the queries and suggestions of players.

The community has recently taken to various social media platforms to express their grievances and dismay with the game. "#HearUsNiantic" started trending on Twitter after the Pokemon GO developers refused to respond to community requests to revert to the latest Remote Raid Pass changes. In the latest wave of player complaints, 1-Star Raids have also become the subject of discussion.

Pokemon GO players discuss current state 1-Star Raids and alternative ways to better it

On the Pokemon GO subreddit, u/starserval suggested that 1-Star Raids should not consume a Raid Pass. This sparked a lengthy discussion among other players regarding the design of the waiting lobby, the viability of 1-Star Raids, and the Pocket Monsters featured in them.

Of these things, how the raids' waiting lobby was designed seemed to be the biggest matter of concern. For many, the mandatory 2-minute waiting period was unnecessary when it came to 1-Star Raids because most people would prefer to go solo into these Raids anyway.

While having the waiting lobby is crucial for the sake of uniformity with other Raids, the absence of a 'skip' button doesn't make sense for many players. Here are some of the comments on the post from different players regarding the matter:

Other than the wait-lobby issue, players also suggested that 1-Star Raids requiring a Raid Pass, similar to the one used to participate in 5-Star Legendary Raids or Mega Raids, didn't make much sense. This was because the creatures that appeared in these low-level raids weren't rare Pokemon and could often be found as wild spawns.

u/Leather_Change9084's comment makes sense by stating that people should be incentivized to spend a Raid Pass on a 1-Star Raid. This could include anything from shiny versions of common wild spawns being available exclusively in Raids, the creatures knowing a particular Fast Move, etc.

Other Pokemon GO players also echoed their feelings through comments such as these:

Finally, one player suggested introducing different Raid Passes tiers for different kinds of Raids, 1-Star, Legendary, Mega, Elite, and more.

However, others were quick to turn the idea down as they feared Niantic might incorporate such suggestions in ways that could further hamper the game's overall health.

Some players also highlighted the benefits of having 1-Star Raids in Pokemon GO, which went against the original poster's idea of them not requiring any Raid Passes at all.

Overall, the post and the reactions to it brought to light a lot of concerns and suggestions from Pokemon GO players regarding how 1-Star Raids currently work in the game and how they can be bettered.

Poll : 0 votes