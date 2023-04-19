How to best prepare for Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu Raid Hour on April 19

Raid Hours are one of Pokemon GO's most hyped-up events as they give players an extended window to catch new, rare, Legendary, or Mythical Pocket Monsters.

This week's Raid Hour will feature Tapu Bulu, one of Alola's guardian deities. The Pocket Monster is a favorite among many trainers, thanks to its interesting design compared to the rest of its brethren.

However, as players can gather from its name, a Raid Hour in Pokemon GO only lasts for one hour. As such, they will need to be on their A-game if they want to take full advantage of it.

So, what should trainers know if they intend to partake in this upcoming event?

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Tapu Bulu Raid Hour in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Tapu Bulu as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players should know about the upcoming Tapu Bulu Raid Hour is when it will take place. The event will occur on April 19, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.

During this Raid Hour, the number of Raid Battles hosting Tapu Bulu will be greatly increased, making it much easier to encounter the creature. However, challenging these raids can be a bit difficult.

Pokemon GO's Raid Battles require the usage of raid passes. There has been a bit of controversy surrounding these items lately, which may result in significantly fewer players participating in the upcoming event.

The price of raid passes in the in-game store has doubled. Many players have started stockpiling the free raid passes given out daily by spinning gym photo disks.

However, this comes with problems of its own, thanks to the game restricting the number of raid passes that players can hold to a maximum of three. This greatly cuts down on the amount of grinding that trainers can do, resulting in many only challenging one or two battles rather than grinding throughout the whole hour.

For players who still want to challenge these raids, the best way to take down Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO is through the use of Poison-type attacks. This is because both of the Pocket Monster's types, Fairy and Grass, are weak to Poison-type attacks.

The best counters to Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO are Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab, Gengar, Shadow Muk, and Shadow Victreebel. Players will also need to make sure they have enough healing items if they intend to undertake multiple raids. It can be quite the buzzkill when a trainer's only counters for a Raid Boss go down before the event ends.

In terms of team size for this Raid Battle, four players are recommended. However, this ultimately depends on the team's experience and the creatures available at the members' disposal.

