Pokemon GO Tapu Bulu Raid guide (April 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

From April 17 to May 2, 2023, Pokemon GO's five-star raids will be inhabited by Tapu Bulu. This Grass/Fairy-type creature is known as one of the protectors of the Alola region. If trainers want to take on this powerful Legendary species, they're going to need a team of Pokemon capable of countering it. Furthermore, players will want to ensure that their raid party uses the right moves for this job, as Tapu Bulu gets a very substantial boost to its health and damage as a raid boss.

Fortunately, there are plenty of creatures and moves in Pokemon GO that can handle the entity.

Top Pokemon and moves to counter Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO

Creatures with Poison typing, like Nihilego, can deal great damage to Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As a Grass/Fairy-type creature in Pokemon GO, Tapu Bulu has a wide range of elemental weaknesses. It can be dealt super effective damage from five sources, including Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Steel-type moves. However, for maximum damage output, trainers will want to focus on using Poison-type attacks and entities since Tapu Bulu is doubly weak to that element.

However, if trainers don't have any creatures or moves of that type available, they shouldn't be shy about using other elemental types in terms of both attacks and Pokemon that the raid boss is vulnerable to.

Top counter Pokemon to beat Tapu Bulu

Mega Beedrill

Mega Gengar

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Venusaur

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Houndoom

Mega Scizor

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Blaziken

Mega Aggron

Mega Glalie

Nihilego

Roserade

Toxicroak

Overqwil

Victreebel

Scolipede

Vileplume

Salazzle

Reshiram

Skuntank

Galarian Slowbro

Muk

Alolan Muk

Nidoking

Metagross

Dragalge

Top move counters to beat Tapu Bulu

Poison Jab

Sludge Bomb

Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Gust

Brave Bird

Fire Fang

Flamethrower

Acid

Sludge Wave

Bullet Punch

Iron Head

Fusion Flare

Iron Tail

Heavy Slam

Gunk Shot

Frost Breath

Avalanche

Powder Snow

Weather Ball (Ice)

Meteor Smash

In addition to having the right counters for the job, Pokemon GO players will also want to stock up on healing items like Potions and Revives. Tapu Bulu can deal plenty of damage even when it's being countered, so trainers will want restorative items at the ready that can help pick up a team from fainting and heal its members into top shape.

When it comes to five-star raids, gamers will want to find the highest quality healing items that they can, as entry-level Potions won't amount to much when helping a raid team recover.

Furthermore, it'd be a good idea to find some fellow players to join the raid with. If individuals can find multiple trainers willing to help them, the raid should be completed in a much quicker manner, at least if the people who are participating in the raid utilize the right counters against Tapu Bulu. Afterward, all players need to do is collect their rewards, including catching the powerful Guardian Deity itself.

Poll : 0 votes