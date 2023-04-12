How to best prepare for Pokemon GO Incarnate Forme Landorus Raid Hour on April 12

Landorus returned to Pokemon GO raids in its Incarnate Forme on April 11, 2023, and has a Raid Hour event scheduled for April 12, 2023. From 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time, 5-star raids will appear much more often, which means players will be taking on Incarnate Forme Landorus en masse during the event.

Since trainers will undoubtedly want to take on this powerful Ground/Flying-type Force of Nature, it's a good idea to prepare as much as possible.

Players will need an efficient team capable of defeating Landorus, plenty of items to keep the group healthy, and more than a few friends to take on the raid boss together.

When preparing for this Pokemon GO event, it's best to focus heavily on specific tasks to ensure that the Raid Hour goes as smoothly as possible.

What to focus on to prepare for Landorus' Pokemon GO Raid Hour

Powering up Water-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO should go a long way to effectively countering Landorus (Image via Niantic)

When it comes to preparations for this Raid Hour in Pokemon GO, trainers will want to focus on three things. These include acquiring and powering up Water and Ice-type Pokemon, outfitting them with the best moves, and collecting healing items and raid passes.

Players will also need dependable friends willing to step out and raid Landorus by making time in their schedule. With all of these factors taken care of, trainers should be able to battle Landorus multiple times in the short window that the Raid Hour provides.

Here are the recommended Pokemon to obtain/power up:

Kyogre

Galarian Darmanitan

Mamoswine

Weavile

Jynx

Glaceon

Avalugg

Aurorus

Articuno

Vanilluxe

Walrein

Hisuian Avalugg

Beartic

Mr. Rime

Regice

Alolan Ninetales

Kyurem

Lapras

Abomasnow

Cloyster

Glalie

Froslass

Feraligatr

Swampert

Clawitzer

Alolan Sandslash

Empoleon

As a Ground/Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Landorus is weak to Water and Ice-type moves. However, both of Landorus' elemental types are weak to Ice-type moves in particular, meaning trainers will want to prioritize them as they outfit their raid team.

Water-type creatures are certainly no slouches, but Ice-type picks are the key to defeating Landorus as quickly as possible. Players will also need to outfit their creatures with moves that strike a balance between energy generation and high damage.

Since Landorus is a 5-star raid boss, it's going to deal some significant damage no matter how well trainers counter it. For this reason, it's wise to collect Potions and Revives to heal and pick up a player's team and heal them quickly. Naturally, trainers will also need as many raid passes as they can get to keep entering 5-star raids before the Raid Hour ends.

Furthermore, players will need to reach out to other trainers on their friend list or via apps like Campfire or Pokegenie to ensure they have a full raid team ready to take on Landorus.

It won't be long until the Raid Hour begins, so players won't have a ton of time to get ready. However, making some preparations is certainly better than nothing, and trainers will simply have to do their best.

