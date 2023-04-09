What is the best moveset for Regieleki in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

Regieleki's Pokemon GO debut is here. Players can catch the Electric-type Legendary Titan by taking part in April's Elite Raid event and beating the creature in battle. Once you have captured the Pokemon, you can use it in PvE as well as PvP battles. Considering Regieleki is just now entering Niantic's mobile game, not everyone might know which moves suit its battling style the best.

This is because the battle mechanics in Pokemon GO are slightly different from the ones in the main-series games.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Can’t battle at 11:00 a.m.? Regieleki will re-emerge at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m.



Join the battle today!



pokemongolive.com/post/elite-rai… Regieleki has emerged from an Elite Raid Egg! Join your fellow Trainers and battle Regieleki for the next 30 minutes.Can’t battle at 11:00 a.m.? Regieleki will re-emerge at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m.Join the battle today! Regieleki has emerged from an Elite Raid Egg! Join your fellow Trainers and battle Regieleki for the next 30 minutes.Can’t battle at 11:00 a.m.? Regieleki will re-emerge at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. Join the battle today! pokemongolive.com/post/elite-rai… https://t.co/iJVuEL3HfN

This article will provide all the information you need to decide the best moveset for the Electron Pokemon.

Regieleki in Pokemon GO: Everything you need to know about the pure Electric-type

When determining the best moves for a pocket monster, the first thing to note is its typing. Regieleki is a pure Electric-type, which means it does super effective damage to Water and Flying-types while taking the same only from Ground-types. At the same time, Regieleki resists Electric, Flying, and Steel-types.

The second thing to consider when it comes to deciding the moveset for Pokemon is its stat pool. Regieleki boasts an impressive 250 Attack alongside 125 Defense and 190 Stamina. This means it is able to dish out strong attacks, and although it is far overshadowed in the bulk department by its Dragon-type counterpart Regidrago, it does a decent enough job at taking hits.

Before coming to its moveset, note that Regieleki's signature attack, Thunder Cage, is not yet available in Pokemon GO, and will most likely be added at a later point alongside the creature's shiny form.

Regieleki's best bet is to use strong Electric-type attacks to dish out as much damage as possible using its same type attack bonus before it takes too much of it. The best Fast Attack for Regieleki is Thunder Shock, which deals base 6.0 DPS with STAB. For the Charged Attack, you can go with either Thunder or Zap Cannon. While the former charges up faster, the latter dishes out way more in terms of damage.

Seasoned PvP players will know that having an attack that balances the amount of energy required with the damage dealt is very important when it comes to PvP battles in Pokemon GO. Therefore, having a combination of Thunder Shock and Zap Cannon is the way to go when starting out. Once you have trained your Pokemon enough to unlock the second Charged Attack, you can add Thunder to your kitty to have a very strong set of Electric-type offenses.

This is pretty much everything you need to know about how to use April's Elite Raid Boss once you defeat and capture it. Regieleki will only be available to use in battle from today, April 9, 2023, so there is not much on-ground evidence on how good it will be in battle. However, considering it is a Legendary Pokemon, it will be average at least when it comes to battling prowess.

