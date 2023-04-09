Pokemon GO: Can you use Remote Raid Pass in Regieleki Elite Raid?

Elite Raids are a particularly challenging variety of Raid Battles in Pokemon GO. Each of these comes from unique Raid Eggs that take a day's time to hatch. Once hatched, the Raid Boss for the event will only stay available to fight for 30 minutes. This makes the creatures behind such Bosses extremely rare and therefore coveted by trainers.

The Elite Raid for the Month of April is Regieleki. It will be available at three different points of time on Sunday, April 9, 2023: 11:00 am, 2:00 pm, and 5:00 pm local time.

Interested players will have to defeat the Raid Boss Regieleki to earn a chance to catch the Electric-type Legendary Titan in Pokemon GO. At this point, you might be wondering how you can go about the process and whether you have to go to the location where the Raid Egg hatches or simply use Remote Raid Passes to participate in the event.

Regieleki Elite Raid Boss in Pokemon GO can only be battled in-person

Niantic Support @NianticHelp Trainers, we'd like to inform you that we will be removing the Timed Research for the upcoming Regieleki Elite Raid while we work to improve its intended distribution method. This Timed Research will be offered at a later date which will be announced in the near future. Trainers, we'd like to inform you that we will be removing the Timed Research for the upcoming Regieleki Elite Raid while we work to improve its intended distribution method. This Timed Research will be offered at a later date which will be announced in the near future.

Niantic has recently been trying to emphasize the importance of getting the community of players to go out and interact with each other in real life, which it pushed further with the recent nerfs to Remote Raid Passes in general.

Another one of their tactics to push this is organizing these Elite Raids, which they specifically mention as being exclusively in-person. The community in turn responded by highlighting how exclusionary these new policies are for people with disabilities, ones who live in remote areas without much community presence, people with social anxiety, and so on.

Despite many requests, these new updates remain implemented, and the latest Regieleki Elite Raid in Pokemon GO is going to be exclusively in-person, which means your precious Remote Raid Passes will be of no use with respect to this event.

Additional information about Regieleki Elite Raid Boss in Pokemon GO

Being a pure Electric-type pocket monster, Regieleki is only weak to Ground-type attacks. In the Elite Raid on April 9, 2023, you will encounter the Legendary creature at 47032 CP as it is a tier 5+ Raid Boss. It is recommended that you have a party of five to eight raiders to make sure you have a guaranteed chance of defeating and catching it.

You can consider using some of these Pokemon with the following fast and charged moves as they are the best counters to Regieleki:

Groudon (Primal): Mud Shot + Precipice Blades

Swampert (Mega): Mud Shot + Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot + Earth Power

Rypherior: Mud Slap + Earthquake

Once you defeat Regieleki in battle, you will be able to catch it at 1524-1602 CP with no Weather Boost; however, if you catch the creature during Rainy Weather, it will be between 1905-2002 CP.

