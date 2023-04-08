Pokemon GO Regieleki Elite Raid guide (April 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Regieleki's Elite Raids are only a few days away from hitting Pokemon GO's live servers, and players across the globe are gearing up for the action. It goes without saying that trainers will need to know more about the raid boss than just when it will appear.

Debuting in the eighth generation, Regieleki was one of the many new Legendary Pocket Monsters that debuted in the expansion pass for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Players have been on the edge of their seats waiting for the debut of this Legendary Pokemon in Niantic's mobile game.

So what should players know about Regieleki before they head into its Elite Raids? There are many factors to consider before taking on a raid boss of this stature in Pokemon GO. With Elite Raids being one of the hardest challenges that the game has to offer, trainers will need to do a fair bit of research.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about taking on Regieleki in Elite Raids in Pokemon GO

Regieleki as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know about a raid boss in Pokemon GO before they battle it is its elemental typing. Regieleki is a pure Electric-type creature. This means that the only weakness it has is against Ground-type attacks.

Turning the attention toward Regieleki's stat spread, the Pocket Monster has decent balance but leans toward offensive prowess. Its weakest stat is its defense at a meager 125. Its attack of 250 is where it truly shines, and with a stamina of 190, the creature has decent bulk against common counters. This can be a bit of an issue for players of lower levels.

Regieleki's pure Electric typing is its biggest liability. The element is a very good defensive typing since it only has one weakness. However, to make up for this, the majority of Electric Pokemon have no coverage moves. This means that Regieleki can only deal damage with Electric-type attacks and low-power Normal-type attacks.

The best counters for Regieleki in Pokemon GO are any Ground-type Pokemon. Since Ground-type creatures naturally mitigate the damage that Electric-type foes deal, any pick that possesses the element is optimal.

Since Regieleki is a Legendary Pokemon and will receive a boost thanks to its status as a raid boss, players will need to bring some of the best in the franchise. Picks like Groudon, Mamoswine, and Excadrill are the best possible counters, thanks to their high base stats and typing.

Groudon is great, thanks to the recent buffs it received in the recent Pokemon GO Fest, which gave it access to its signature move from the main series, Precipice Blades.

In terms of optimal team size, players should roll in packs of eight or more. Since Regieleki has high base stats, potent Electric-type attacks, as well as boosted power and bulk from its status as a raid boss, trainers will need a numerical advantage to take it out.

