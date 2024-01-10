How to get Shiny Swirlix and Shiny Slurpuff in Pokemon GO 

You can get Shiny Swirlix and evolve it into Shiny Slurpuff in Pokemon GO's Dazzling Dream. The event starts on January 13, 2024, and ends on January 16, 2024. Its main focus is Fairy-type Pocket Monsters and the Stardust bonus. The more creatures you catch and hatch, the more Stardust you make.

Swirlix debuted with the commencement of the Luminous Legends X Part 1 in 2021, and this is the first event in 2024 that brings it back to trainers.

Shiny Swirlix and Shiny Slurpuff were previously available to catch in the game. This article tells you how to get these rare Pokemon again and trigger their evolution.

Pokemon GO: Shiny Swirlix and Shiny Slurpuff guide

Swirlix as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As soon as Pokemon GO's Dazzling Dream kicks off, you can start hunting Swirlix. The creature can be found in wild encounters, Eggs, and Field Research. However, you can't find Slurpuff in this event.

You can follow the same hunting procedure to get Shiny Swirlix, but luck must be in your favor. Only then can you get Shiny Slurpuff.

Wild encounters

The Cotton Candy Pokemon, Swirlix, appears in the wild along with Spritzee and Cutiefly. Its Shiny form can also be found in Pokemon GO wild encounters, but only a lucky player can stumble upon that.

There is no way to guarantee an encounter, but you can benefit from the lure items. Resources like Lure Modules and Incense can significantly impact your Dazzling Dream event experience.

Therefore, please make sure you activate the Lure Module and Incense. While the former is attached to a PokeStop, the latter is used on a trainer. Once the activation is complete, you can walk around the lured Pokestop to attract more Fairy-type Pokemon. This strategy might draw Shiny Swirlix to your location.

Pokemon Eggs

You can hatch 7 KM Pokemon Eggs during the GO Dazzling Dream to find Shiny Swirlix. However, it is not guaranteed that you will encounter it. Your chances of getting its regular form are much higher. As a result, you may also come across Togepic, Spritzee, and Cutiefly in your hunting endeavor.

Field Research

The last method available to find Shiny Swirlix is to complete Field Research. Obtaining the critter will allow you to evolve it into Shiny Slurpuff.

How to evolve Shiny Swirlix into Shiny Slurpuff in Pokemon GO

Give Treats and Feed Candies (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To evolve Shiny Swirlix into Shiny Slurpuff in Pokemon GO, you must buddy a Shiny Swirlix and give it 25 Treats. Then, feed the buddy 50 Pokemon Candy to evolve it into a Shiny Slurpuff.

Feel free to check out our guide to the best ways to get Pokemon Candy in the game.

