How to get Shiny Vanillite, Shiny Vanillish & Shiny Vanilluxe in Pokemon GO?

With the second part of Niantic's Winter Holiday event for Pokemon GO on the horizon, many players are looking forward to the new pool of catchable creatures. One of these monsters that they may encounter as they play the game is Vanillite, an Ice-type who debuted in the fifth generation of the franchise in Pokemon Black and White.

Since this monster will be so common during the event, many players may feel like they might as well hunt for its shiny variant while it is available. However, Niantic is rather cryptic when it comes to which shiny Pokemon are available in the game, with many being absent. So what about Vanillite and its evolutions?

How to catch Shiny Vanillite, Shiny Vanillish & Shiny Vanilluxe in Pokemon GO

Vanillite as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thankfully, the release of the Winter Holiday part 2 event will bring Vanillite's shiny form to Pokemon GO. However, the chance to encounter it as such is not increased, meaning players will need to get lucky if they want to find one. Luckily, there are many ways they can go about making the process of finding its shiny variant much easier.

Hunting in snowy weather significantly helps thanks to the game's Weather Boost mechanic. The use of Incenses and Lures can also help speed up the process. Both methods aim to greatly increase the general spawn rate of an area, decreasing the time it would take for a Shiny Vanillite to hypothetically spawn.

To obtain a Shiny Vanillish or Vanilluxe, players will need to catch a Shiny Vanillite and evolve it. Since there will be no other way for them to find any of its evolutions in the wild during the event, the only remaining way they can legitimately get these shiny Pokemon is through evolution.

How to evolve Vanillite into Vanillish & Vanilluxe in Pokemon GO

Vanilluxe as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can thankfully evolve Vanillite without the need for any evolutionary items like Metal Coats or Unova Stones. The only thing they will need to evolve it is Vanillite Candies. In total, trainers will need to collect 125 candies to evolve Vanillite into Vanillish, and then Vanillish into Vanilluxe. This should be fairly easy to do since Vanillish will be a common spawn during the event.

While it can still be a bit of a grind to collect the large amount of Vanillite Candies, players can greatly reduce the time investment with a supply of Pinap Berries. These items can be fed to wild Pokemon during encounters in Pokemon GO, and will increase the amount of candies the player will receive if it is then caught.

Pinap Berries can be a bit difficult to obtain as they are not commonly found in the game's in-app store. The only way trainers can reliably find these items is through spinning the photo disk located at any Pokestop or gym, or through completing certain field or special research tasks.