How to get Sinnoh Stones in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

Pokemon GO Sinnoh Stones are an essential item needed to evolve specific species on the platform. Not the easiest to find, Sinnoh Stone has a bad impression of being quite rare in the community. With the ability to evolve Pokemon into their Sinnoh region evolutions, this stone was originally found in the Sinnoh region, as implied by its name.

Players must either participate in raids or scavenger through the wild to catch the most Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. While some of these monsters are in their evolved form, some need to evolve using candies or items. Sinnoh Stones were introduced in 2019 as a special item to evolve fighters into their Generation IV Sinnoh region form.

Four ways to acquire a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO

Sinnoh Stone is a rare item in Pokemon GO, as there is no surefire method to get it. No methods provide a 100% chance of getting Sinnoh stones, but that doesn’t mean there is no way of getting them. Several players have got it in different ways and evolved their fighters. The following are four known ways to a Sinnoh stone. None ensure a 100% probability, but they have been effective at some point.

One option is to complete the provided Pokemon GO Field Research tasks. You need to complete the Field Research tasks for a week (7 days), and after completing them, you will witness a Research Breakthrough. Out of several rewards in the Research Breakthrough, Sinnoh stone has also proven to be one.

The second option for you to obtain Sinnoh Stone would be in PvP battles. A simple three-on-three battle might look simple, but winning these PvPs could reward you with a Sinnoh stone on your lucky day.

PvP battles and GO battle league Pokemon fighting each other (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players are always fond of fighting Team Go Rocket and their leaders. As their main boss, Giovanni might act as a tough job to defeat, but the rewards of it can be quite tempting. The potent antagonist of the franchise, Giovanni, poses as a significant rival in the rare battle occasions you get against it. If you win against him, the rewards can include a special Sinnoh stone.

The last known option to get Sinnoh Stone would be participating in the GO Battle League. Pokemon GO rewards players with a mystery item after winning several battles out of five from each series. Emerging as a victor in these battles will ensure a reward, and the mystery item might also be Sinnoh Stone.

Pokemon who Evolve with Sinnoh Stone

Currently, 18 Pocket Monsters can evolve using Sinnoh Stone. They also need 100 Pokemon GO Candy to evolve along the stone, below is a list of these fighters:

Togetic evolves into Togekiss

Misdreavus evolves into Mismagius

Murkrow evolves into Honchkrow

Tangela evolves into Tangrowth

Magmar evolves into Magmortar

Gligar evolves into Gliscor

Sneasel evolves into Weavile

Aipom evolves into Ambipom

Lickitung evolves into Lickilicky

Porygon 2 evolves into Porygon-Z

Roselia evolves into Roserade

Dusclops evolves into Dusknoir

Piloswine evolves into Mamoswine

Yanma evolves into Yanmega

Kirlia (male) evolves into Gallade

Snorunt (female) evolves into Frosslass

Rhydon evolves into Rhyperior

Electabuzz evolves into Electivire

Sinnoh stones are in short supply due to their rarity in Pokemon GO. But the aforementioned steps will surely help you get some of them to evolve these fighters quickly.

Poll : 0 votes