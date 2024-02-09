How to get Skrelp in Pokemon GO and can it be shiny?

Many trainers may not know how to get Skrelp in Pokemon GO or if it can be shiny, especially newer fans who came to Niantic's mobile title after Skrelp's arrival in April 2021. Fortunately, this small Water/Poison-type can be found in many different ways, though some depend on in-game events and rotations, among other factors.

Regardless, if you're hunting for Skrelp in Pokemon GO, now is a great time. It is featured in the ongoing Lunar New Year event, increasing its frequency of appearance for you to capture. However, Skrelp can occasionally be found elsewhere, and you can utilize multiple avenues to maximize your ability to get the best possible Skrelp you can find.

How to catch Skrelp in Pokemon GO?

How can you catch Skrelp in Pokemon GO? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Skrelp has appeared in many aspects of Pokemon GO since its 2021 debut. While it doesn't usually appear in all of them at a given time, you can find and catch Skrelp through the following means:

Wild Encounters

12km Egg Hatches

1-Star Raid Battles

Research Task Rewards

Skrelp has been available to find and catch in the wild in Pokemon GO since its April 2021 debut, and you can continue to find/capture it to this day. However, the constant flux of events involving featured Pokemon in the wild can mean that Skrelp can be a bit tough to find.

This can be remedied to an extent by using incense and lure modules to maximize the Pokemon spawns around your character or a Pokestop, respectively. Additionally, it's worth noting that Skrelp is currently a featured wild Pokemon spawn during the Lunar New Year event until February 11, 2024, at 8:00 pm local time.

Although it isn't in the egg-hatching pool for the Season of Timeless Travels, Skrelp has appeared as a hatchable Pokemon in 12km (Strange) eggs obtained from Team GO Rocket. This last occurred in October 2023, but Skrelp may eventually return to the egg-hatching rotation.

Unfortunately, Skrelp isn't in the current Pokemon GO raid rotation, but this can easily change. This Pokemon has appeared in the raid arena as a 1-star raid boss many times in the past, and it may only be a matter of time before it pops back up in the raid rotation. There are weeks of events left in February 2024, after all, and a new upcoming season in the game could see Skrelp's raid return as well.

Research Tasks

If you don't mind collecting Field Research Tasks, Skrelp can be obtained during the Timeless Travels task "Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts" and can also be obtained by powering up five Dragon-type Pokemon during the Lunar New Year 2024 event.

Moreover, if you've purchased the Lunar New Year event-exclusive research ticket, you can encounter Skrelp after completing the task of catching 15 Dragon-type Pokemon. Skrelp has also appeared as a research reward in the past, so if you haven't done so during Timeless Travels/Lunar New Year, this may not be the last time in 2024 that you can catch Skrelp from research.

Can Skrelp be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Can Skrelp be shiny in Pokemon GO?

If you're wondering if Skrelp can be shiny in Pokemon GO, the answer is yes. Shiny Skrelp debuted in the mobile title in August 2023, and ever since, anywhere you find a Skrelp, you can find its shiny variant as well. According to in-game metrics, if an event isn't boosting its appearance rate, shiny Skrelp has an approximate 1/512 or 0.2% chance of appearing.

Fortunately, the more Skrelp you encounter, the bigger your chances of finding a shiny. Since Skrelp is featured as a catchable Pokemon throughout the Lunar New Year event and can be obtained from Field Research and in the wild during the Timeless Travels season, it pays to be diligent. It might take a while, but catching a shiny Skrelp is possible.

