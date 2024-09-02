How to get Sobble in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

With September finally here, many Pokemon GO fans are waiting for the upcoming Max Out season. The biggest addition to this season is the introduction of Dynamax, a battle gimmick from the eighth generation, into the mobile game. Galar region starters will also be available for the first time in the mobile game. These Pocket Monsters can be caught or acquired through other means as well.

This has brought a lot of attention to Sobble, the group's Water-type starter. While not currently available in the title, it will soon be in the game when the Max Out season starts on September 3rd. However, Sobble's shiny variant will not be available currently. Here is everything you need to know about obtaining Sobble in the mobile game.

When will Shiny Sobble be available in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Sobble will be added in a future Community Day event for the starter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Shiny Sobble will not be available in Pokemon GO when the starter makes its debut in the mobile game. However, given Niantic's pattern of releasing Shiny Starter Pokemon, it is likely that Sobble's shiny variant will debut during a future Community Day event. This event will not only bring Shiny Sobble into the game but will also grant Inteleon, its final evolution, access to Hydro Cannon.

Trending

When it comes to Starter Pokemon, Niantic usually releases shiny variants during these somewhat large-scale events. This is so every type of player has something to look forward to when the event is announced. Casual players enjoy catching a bunch of Shiny Pokemon, while competitive players are focused on getting the strongest version of the spotlighted monster available with its new exclusive move.

Tips for finding Sobble in Pokemon GO

Since Sobble is a pure Water-type Pokemon, it will have a better chance of spawning in rainy weather. Since no other Water-types are coming with the event, this will drastically help players find wild Sobbles when they can finally appear. This is thanks to the game's Weather Boost mechanic, which increases the likelihood of certain creatures spawning in different weather conditions.

Additionally, Incenses and Lure Modules can make a huge difference when it comes to looking for wild Pokemon. While these items do not directly increase the chances of Sobble spawning, increasing the general spawn rate of an area would give Sobble a better chance to appear. These items can be obtained from leveling up for free and can also be bought from the in-game store.

Sobble will debut during the GO All Out event starting on September 3rd, and will also be available through five-kilometer eggs collected. However, these eggs will contain various other creatures, including the other Galarian Starter Pokemon.

For more information regarding Pokemon GO's upcoming Max Out season, check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback