How to get Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokemon GO

Coming in as a major occasion in Pokemon GO, the Season of light’s Astral Eclipse event is something players have been rooting for a long time. Starting Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time, the event features a mega raid, new avatar items, and new special research tasks along with brand new Pokemon debuts.

Sun Pokemon: Solgaleo and Moon Pokemon: Lunala are making their Pokemon GO debuts during this event. Players who have their hands on Cosmoem can evolve the creature into either of these two legendaries.

However, getting your hands on one might be a bit tricky as both Pokemon require special conditions to successfully achieve evolution. Here's everything you need to know about getting Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokemon GO.

Steps to get Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokemon GO

The legendary Solgaleo and Lunala were exclusive fighters only available on Pokemon Sun and Moon before Niantic announced their arrival in Pokemon GO. Players can finally evolve their Cosmoem into either of its two final evolution forms. However, only players with this pocket monster are qualified to get Solgaleo and Lunala.

To get a Cosmoem in Pokemon GO, you will need to evolve the Nebula Pokemon Cosmog with 25 Cosmog Candy. After successfully evolving it into a Cosmoem, it can finally further evolve into one of its last evolutions.

Evolving your Cosmoem with 100 Cosmog Candy during the day will get you a Solagaleo. As for Lunala, you need to follow the same procedure but evolve it at night time. The event will also bring a new set of chapters for its Special Research story: A Cosmic Companion.

The developers at Niantic have provided players with two different ways to collect the required number of candies. One can complete the in-game tasks of ‘A Cosmic Companion‘ Special Research quest to receive 75 Cosmog Candy and more opportunities that are expected to come.

Fans can also get their hands on the candy by setting Cosmog or Cosmoem as their buddy Pokemon. Although a little petty, walking 20 km with either of the two as a buddy can earn players one Cosmog Candy.

With everything in check, you won’t be facing any problems while evolving your creature. Solgaleo and Lunala are no longer exclusive to their own games anymore.

Along with the Pokemon GO Astral Eclipse event this November, Niantic also announced the Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event starting on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Taking place for only a few hours, several Ultra Beasts will appear in five-star raids.

The event bonuses include 1.25 times more XP for the winners of Raid Battles against Ultra Beasts, increased chances to receive Rare Candy XL with In-person Raid Battles, and five additional free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs up to two hours after the event.

With new debuts and research tasks for players to complete, the end of 2022 is set to be a substantial time in Pokemon GO. The end of the year will ignite more excitement and anticipation in the fan base.

