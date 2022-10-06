How to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Evolving Stars began on October 5, 2022, at 10:00 am and will run until October 11, 2022, at 8:00 pm local time. The event is heavily focused on Cosmog and its evolution Cosmoem.

Cosmog is essentially the primary Legendary Pokemon of the Sun and Moon series. It evolves into Cosmoem before becoming either Solgaleo or Lunala.

The final two evolutions are not yet available. Niantic remarked that Cosmog's evolution will be a "journey" during the Season of Light.

But how do trainers evolve their Cosmog into Cosmoem? Fortunately, the process is fairly straightforward. The difficult part is accruing the resources to evolve it.

Trainers need 25 Cosmog Candies for Cosmoem evolution in Pokemon GO's Evolving Stars event

Cosmoem in promotional art for the Evolving Stars event (Image via Niantic)

To evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem in Pokemon GO, trainers will need 25 Cosmog Candies.

Traditionally, candies are collected by catching Pokemon of the same species multiple times. This can be accelerated by using items such as Pinap Berries to multiply the number of candies received. Unfortunately, Cosmog doesn't appear in the wild enough to capture it for candies.

According to Niantic's blog post for the Evolving Stars event, Cosmog could make more appearances in the future, likely outside of the wild. Until this occurs, trainers will likely need to get candies by using the game's Buddy System.

Steps to collect Cosmog Candies via the Pokemon GO Buddy System

Open Pokemon GO and tap your trainer portrait in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Tap the "Choose Buddy" icon, which looks like two smiling faces. Alternatively, if you already have a buddy, you can tap it and then select "Switch Buddies" on the stats page. Select your Cosmog from your roster of available Pocket Monsters. Cosmog will now be set as your buddy. As you cover distances in-game, Cosmog will occasionally find candies and pick them up. Be sure to move about as much as you can (not too quickly, or it won't count), as Cosmog will find more candies the more distance you cover.

After plenty of distance has been covered, Cosmog will have found the 25 candies it needs to evolve. Evolving it into Cosmoem only takes a few taps and should be very simple to accomplish.

Steps to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem

Open your Pokemon roster screen. This can be found after tapping the Pokeball icon in the bottom center of the screen. Select Cosmog from the list of available creatures. On Cosmog's stat page, tap the evolve button. If you have the requisite 25 candies, Cosmog will immediately evolve into Cosmoem after a quick confirmation message.

Hopefully, trainers will be able to evolve Cosmoem before the Season of Light ends in Pokemon GO on December 1, 2022.

The arrivals of Solgaleo and Lunala have been much-awaited ever since the Season of Alola earlier this year. Once Pokemon GO players have their Solgaleo and/or Lunala on hand, they should feel a great sense of accomplishment.

