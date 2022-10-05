Pokemon GO Evolving Stars Season of Light Special Research Part 2: Tasks, rewards, and more

The Season of Light is going strong in Pokemon GO and continues with the Evolving Stars event and its Special Research mission. Generally, events in the mobile game come with a Special Research mission that has to be completed in a certain amount of time. For Evolving Stars, however, players can finish it at their leisure.

The first portion of the Evolving Stars Special Research mission is over and done with. Part 2 has now gone live with a few more Steps for players to complete that revolve around Cosmog's evolution.

All Evolving Stars Special Research Part 2 Steps during Pokemon GO Season of Light

The Legendary Cosmog is the main focal part of the Evolving Stars event in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

It is unknown how many Steps there will be in total for Season of Light's Special Research mission, but the newest inclusion in correlation with the Evolving Stars event adds four. That brings the number to eight for now, with the majority of Steps having three tasks.

Part 2 of this Pokemon GO Special Research mission kicks off with Step 5. Each of these offers a set of rewards upon completion before sending trainers onto the next one in the mission.

Step 5

Complete five Field Research tasks to earn a Baltoy encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times to earn a Staryu encounter

Evolve a Cosmog to earn x1000 Stardust

Completion Rewards: x25 Cosmog Candy, x1000 XP, and x750 Stardust

The entire purpose of the Evolving Stars event is to see Cosmog reach Cosmoem. Candy should already be earned from Part 1 to evolve it.

Step 6

Complete 10 Field Research tasks to earn an Elgyem encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times to earn a Staryu encounter

Walk five km to earn a Girafarig encounter

Completion Rewards: x25 Cosmog Candy, x2000 XP, and x750 Stardust

More Cosmog Candy is earned here, which should be saved to eventually evolve Cosmoem into either Solgaleo or Lunala.

Step 7

Earn 15 Hearts with your Buddy to earn a Kirlia encounter

Hatch an Egg to earn a Staryu encounter

Catch 20 different species of Pokemon to earn x25 Great Ball

Completion Rewards: x10 Poke Ball, x3000 XP, and x1500 Stardust

Step 7 requires the most involvement in Part 2. Here, Pokemon GO trainers must interact with their creature by taking pictures of it, giving it a treat, and battling with it to earn Hearts. Then comes the bit where the player has to walk a certain distance to hatch an Egg and catch quite a few Pokemon to complete the Step.

Step 8

Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back for more details soon! This can be completed without a specific task to earn x789 XP.

Completion Rewards: x50 Cosmog Candy, x3000 XP, and x1500 Stardust

The last Step for Part 2 in this Pokemon GO Special Research mission doesn't require anything other than for trainers to claim the rewards. That will be all until the next part becomes available on November 23, 2022.

