10 hardest catch in Pokemon GO

You might easily capture the weak or most average ones with hundreds of creatures to catch and train in Pokemon GO. Starters and easily tradable fighters might not be as hard to get as the few that are rarer to come by. A lot of fighters are a pain to obtain or pursue.

Mainline games couldn’t convert the platform into a real-life experience. But Pokemon GO broke this dilemma with its Augmented Reality and real-life map game. The platform spawns fighters in several different locations worldwide, while one spawns in one continent, while the other can be exclusive to another continent. Every time a new batch of entries is made to the Pokemon GO meta, at the very least, some creatures are bound to be region-specific.

Ho-Oh and Mr. Mime with eight other most brutal fighters to catch in Pokemon GO

1) Abra

Abra, the Pokemon GO Psychic-type monster, might not be tough to find, but it is not easy to catch. Mainly, your first throw decides if you will be able to catch it or not since there is a probability of 99% to flee. You will only get one opportunity every single time you encounter an Abra.

Most of the franchise’s entries have always shown Abra as a Pokemon that can use Teleport instantly if it feels threatened. Abra uses this ability to flee from a disadvantageous battle, and mainly it flees even before the Pokemon GO battle begins.

2) Galarian Articuno

Galarian Articuno as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The only surefire way to guarantee a Galarian Articuno encounter is by using Pokemon GO Daily Adventure Incense. You have to walk around for 15 minutes daily while your Daily Adventure Incense is in use. This method ensures a Galarian Articuno encounter, but while you may find it, capturing it is another ordeal to overcome.

This Pokemon has a 90% chance of escaping and only a 0.3% base catch rate in Pokemon GO. You will need to pull off every measure or resource in your arsenal, from making better spinning throws and using berries to ultra balls to increase your chances of catching it.

3) Mr. Mime

Mr Mime as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not every fighter is hard to capture because of their legendary status and powerful skill sets. Mr. Mime is a dual Psychic/Fairy-type region-specific Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO. As one of the few region-exclusive Pokemon on the platform, traveling to Europe is the only way to capture it. It might not be as challenging to battle and capture this fighter to get to where it spawns on the Pokemon GO map.

4) Palkia

Palkia as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Legendary Palkia is a rare encounter on a casual day, it only recently appeared on Raid Battles. As one of the most powerful on the platform, it has full control over the matter of space. Palkia, the counterpart of Dialga has a dual Water/Dragon-typing that only leaves room for Fairy and Dragon-type weakness in Pokemon GO. The struggle only starts with its power, the main part is to capture it. With only 2% of the base catch rate, Palkia is a tough Pocket Monster to catch.

5) Lugia

Lugia also recently appeared in Raids and stamped its power level as one of the tops. It takes a team of no less than 6 to 7 trainers to give this fighter a worthy challenge. This dual-type Psychic and Flying Pokemon GO fighter also has only a 2% of base catch rate like other legendaries. A well-timed Premier Ball and a powerful set of rival fighters to weaken Lugia might do the trick of capturing it.

6) Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh is a dual legendary Fire and Flying-type known as a powerhouse in Pokemon GO. Most legendaries have a base catch rate of just 2% on the platform, and the same applies to Ho-Oh. Catching Ho-Oh is a very challenging thing to pull off, and it is also considered one of the most difficult Raid Monsters to win against. To increase the probability of capturing this fighter, a Premier Ball with a Golden Razz Berry would work perfectly.

7) Farfetch'd

Since region-exclusive monsters in Pokemon GO are only found in some areas of the globe, it is always problematic to get to where it spawns. Capturing Farfetch'd isn’t a matter of power but your willingness to travel to South East Asia. Although this Pokemon has a low catch difficulty, it only spawns in Southeast Asia, referring to countries like Japan and South Korea.

8) Ditto

Ditto as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ditto is a Normal-type fighter capable of transforming its appearance and imitating others. Not only the look but even the movesets of its target are copied with minimum chances of flaws. Considered one of the rarest catches on the platform, its powers have also been recreated in Pokemon GO.

The hard part of capturing it is identifying it in the wild. Since it is an imitator, it is almost impossible to pinpoint and capture it. Never appearing in its standard form, Ditto only transforms back to its original form after being captured.

9) Tyranitar

Tyranitar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyranitar is a dual Rock and Dark-type with a max CP of 4335 in Pokemon GO. The high Combat Power this fighter has already made it a tough nut to crack. A regular ball cannot claim this beast at all. Since the fighter has a 4% flee rate and only a capture rate of 5%, you will either need Premier or Ultra Balls to incur the chance of capturing it. While a Great Ball might also work, using a Golden Razz will curve your throw and increase the probability of catching this Pocket Monster.

10) Kangaskhan

Kangaskhan is a region-exclusive entry in Pokemon GO. Available for capture in Australia, this fighter is a hard catch because of the journey one has to take to get to its spawn location. Kangaskhan’s designs also align with how a kangaroo looks, and this look goes hand-to-hand with its spawn location since Kangaroo is the national animal of Australia. Whether powerful or weak, Region-specific monsters are always the hardest to encounter, although they are easy to capture.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far