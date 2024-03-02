How to get Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO players can get Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO and its shiny variant now that they are back in legendary five-star raids. Tapu Koko is a legendary Pocket Monster that originates from the region of Alola, and if you missed its previous feature in GO, you have another chance to add it to your Pokemon collection.

The new season of World of Wonders came with many returning monsters, and in this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to get Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO, including its shiny odds and how you can add one to your collection.

How to get Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO

Tapu Koko in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The only way to get Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO is by defeating it in 5-star raids. This Pocket Monster is currently being featured in 5-star legendary Pokemon GO raids.

You can participate in these raids from Friday, March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time through Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 10 am local time. You can also participate in the Tapu Koko Raid Hour on March 6 and March 13, 2024, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

To get Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO, you must defeat the monster in the legendary five-star raids by participating solo or with your friends. You can also participate in Tapu Koko raids remotely with the help of Remote Raid Passes.

If you want to learn how to defeat and get Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO, we have a detailed Tapu Koko raid guide about this creature’s weaknesses, counters, and more.

Can Tapu Koko be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Tapu Koko and Shiny Tapu Koko (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you are lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Tapu Koko after successfully defeating this monster as a raid boss. Since it is a legendary monster, the estimated shiny odds are usually 1-in-20 encounters, meaning you may come across a shiny variant of this Pokemon once out of about 20 encounters.

This shiny encounter is not guaranteed, and the number of encounters needed might be lower or higher for you, depending on your shiny luck in Pokemon GO.

How to differentiate between a regular Tapu Koko and its shiny variant in Pokemon GO

The regular variant of Tapu Koko comes with an orange body and a yellow outer shell. The shiny variant has a more muted design with a dull orange body and black outer shell.

Thus, you will not have much difficulty telling a shiny version of this legendary monster apart from a regular one.