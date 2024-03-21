How to get Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

It is not hard to get Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO as it is returning to five-star Legendary Raids. The guardian deity of Akala Island is returning to GO after a long while, and if you have not caught this monster already, you can do so from Legendary Raids.

This Psychic- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster also has a shiny variant in GO. So, if you are after a Shiny Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO, you will not be disappointed. The shiny variant has a tritone color scheme with black dominating the overall design. Shiny Tapu Lele has pink and white accents to add flavor to the mix.

This article will run you through everything you need to know to catch this Legendary creature in this GO.

How to get Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO

Tapu Lele can be found in Pokemon GO raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of this writing, the only way to get Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO is by defeating it in five-star raid battles. You can participate in these Legendary raids from Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10 am local time through Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10 am local time.

These raids line up perfectly with Mega Venusaur’s Mega Raids. Since you get two free raid passes this season, you will not have to worry about deciding which five-star raid is worth your time and resources.

We have a detailed Tapu Lele raid guide for Pokemon GO. We have listed some of the best counters that you can use against Tapu Lele in GO, along with their best moveset for the Raid:

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch as the Fast move along with Meteor Mash as the Charged move.

Mega Gengar with Lick as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball as the Charged move.

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball as the Charged move.

Metagross with Bullet Punch as the Fast move along with Meteor Mash as the Charged move.

Shadow Chandelure with Hex as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball as the Charged move.

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab as the Fast move along with Sludge Bomb as the Charged move.

Mega Alakazam with Psycho Cut as the Fast move along with Shadow Ball as the Charged move.

Chadelure with Hex as the Fast move and Shadow Ball as the Charged move.

How to get Shiny Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO

Shiny Tapu Lele (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned previously, Tapu Lele will be available in five-star raids. Once you defeat this raid boss, you will have a 1-in-20 chance of encountering a Shiny Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO. This probability will vary with your shiny luck in the game.