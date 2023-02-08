Pokemon GO Tapu Lele raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With the Valentine's Day event for Pokemon GO close at hand, trainers will soon have the opportunity to capture the Legendary Alola Pokemon, Tapu Lele, by participating in a 5-star Raid Battle

5-star Raid Battles in Pokemon GO are considered to be the most challenging, but they also offer the chance to capture some of the strongest Pokemon in the franchise. Despite the difficulty, they are well worth the time and effort for trainers looking to expand their collection with rare and powerful creatures.

To successfully defeat Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO, you will need to approach the 5-star Raid Battle with a viable strategy. This article aims to give you a solid understanding of the best tactics to use in taking down this formidable opponent.

Tapu Lele Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Tapu Lele as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about every Raid Boss before players gear up to take it on is its elemental typing. Tapu Lele is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokemon, which leaves it vulnerable to Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type attacks. You should bring creatures of these types in order to capitalize on these weaknesses.

In terms of Tapu Lele's stat spread in Pokemon GO, it is built more around Defense than Stamina. This means that the best way to take massive chunks of its health is to use Charged Attacks. Using creatures with access to Charged Attacks with low energy costs is the key to success.

Thankfully, the official Pokemon website has some great options for taking down Tapu Lele. Shadow Nidoking and Nidoqueen are great choices for this fight as they are naturally bulky, have decent attacking power (thanks to their favorable type match-up and shadow boost), and are fairly easy to come by.

Poison-types are going to be some of the most useful creatures you can bring, but be wary of the potential Psychic-type attacks Tapu Lele may use in Pokemon GO. For this reason, Alolan Muk is potentially one of the best counters to bring to this raid as it has powerful attacking stats, Poison-type attacks, and resists both Fairy and Psychic attacks.

You may want to consider bringing a couple of Steel-type Pokemon for this encounter in Pokemon GO to make for a solid defensive front. Pure Steels as well as Steel and Dark-types like Bisharp are some of the best defensive options for this fight. Bringing them can give allies a chance to heal their party without getting wiped out by the boss.

In terms of optimal team sizes, players should group up in parties of five. However, this number varies heavily depending on the creatures each teammate has access to as well as the skill level of each participant. You should also stock up on healing potions ahead of time.

