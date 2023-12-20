How to get Terrakion in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To find Terrakion in Indigo Disk, you must beat the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC’s main story and meet Snacksworth at the Blueberry Academy. Once the end credit is rolled out, you must head back to the Academy to interact with the NPC. Each Legendary Pocket Monster you want to encounter can only be achieved by doing what he says. All creatures are scattered across the different areas of the Paldea region, and the character has information regarding their locations.

The catching process you find in this article applies to all other Legendary encounters that require a Treat, an unlocking item, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

With the help of this guide, you will know everything about Terrakion in the games' latest DLC, including its shiny availability.

Terrakion location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Go to this location to find Terrakion in Indigo Disk (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Terrakion in Indigo Disk can only be found on the western side of The Great Crater of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You will see a small plateau near the crater where the creature resides. So, head to that location, battle it, and catch it.

Additionally, you must also meet an unlock requirement, the Terrakion Treat. You can get the item from Snackworth, but you must have completed multiple Blueberry Quests (BBQs).

If you have done so, meaning at least finished 10 solo missions, you have the right to get one clue. The hints you get can be of any Legendary Pokemon like Zekrom.

Terrakion as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Therefore, quickly complete as many BBQs as possible to meet the unlock prerequisite. With the treat, you will be able to find Terrakion in the aforementioned area. Only getting the item from him enables its encounter.

The important thing to note is that you must capture Terrakion on the first attempt since the game does not give you a second chance. Make sure you pre-save the encounter before engaging it in a battle. Otherwise, you will miss out on this opportunity and have to return to Snackworth to catch another Legendary.

Is Terrakion in Indigo Disk shiny-locked?

Shiny Terrakion's sprite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, Terrakion in Indigo Disk is shiny-locked. The new DLC did not introduce the variant to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pocket Monsters that you will encounter with a Treat cannot be shiny. There is currently no information on their availability, so you must stick with a regular form of Terrakion.