How to get Zekrom in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC has unleashed a storm of excitement by reintroducing legendary entities from past generations. Among these revered creatures is the formidable Gen V Dragon/Electric-type Legendary, Zekrom. Alongside its Unova compatriots, Reshiram and Kyurem, this electrifying legendary awaits brave trainers eager to add it to their teams or rare collections.

However, capturing this creature isn't a straightforward encounter. It requires a series of steps before you can even hope to witness its presence. This article will dive into a detailed breakdown of unlocking and catching Zekrom in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC.

Zekrom location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Snacksworth from the Indigo Disk (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To initiate your pursuit of Zekrom, your first task is to complete the entire DLC story. Upon reaching the postgame phase, your next destination is the entrance of Blueberry Academy, where an NPC named Snacksworth awaits.

Despite the whimsical name, Snacksworth holds the key to your quest. He's the supplier of items necessary for summoning this creature and the other returning legendaries.

The coveted item you're after is the Zekrom Treat. Snacksworth, in exchange for completing Blueberry Quests (BBQs), gradually provides these treats tailored for each Legendary.

If you're playing Pokemon Scarlet, completing one Group Blueberry Quest (gold-colored) is necessary and achievable when connected in the Union Circle. For Violet players, accomplishing 10 Solo Blueberry Quests (blue colored) is the key to acquiring the Zekrom Treat.

Zekrom's exact location (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After securing the Zekrom Treat from Snacksworth, The Dragon/Electric will spawn amid three stone pillars atop a rocky mountain in the southeastern part of the Paldean map, south of Artazon, within the South Province (Area Three).

Navigate to this location from the South Province (Area Five) Watchtower or the Secluded Beach. Travel towards the designated area, ascending rocky terrains, as indicated on the map provided.

Is Zekrom in Indigo Disk shiny locked?

Find Zekrom as a static encounter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regrettably, this encounter with Zekrom, like other Legendary encounters involving treats in The Indigo Disk DLC, is shiny-locked. No matter how many times you reset or attempt, a Shiny Zekrom remains unattainable.

Locating Zekrom marks the beginning of a one-time static encounter. The Legendary stands formidable at level 70, demanding strategic preparation to capture it. Weakening its health into the red zone, possibly using moves like False Swipe to reduce it to one HP, and inducing Paralysis or Sleep can significantly heighten your capture chances.

Ensure your inventory boasts an abundance of Ultra Balls and Timer Balls to increase the likelihood of success. Don't hesitate to try your luck with a Quick Ball.