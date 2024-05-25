How to get Toxapex in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Players don't have a lot of ways to get Toxapex in Pokemon GO. Toxapex is a dual Poison- and Water-type Pocket Monster. While getting it in Niantic's mobile game is challenging, its pre-evolved form, Mareanie, is commonly found. As a result, many trainers often opt for the evolution approach when they want to add the critter to their collection.

The shiny form of Toxapex is now available, thanks to the Pokemon GO Ultra Space Wonder event of May 23, 2024. This article explains how you can get both variants in the game.

Easy guide to get Toxapex in Pokemon GO

Toxapex from Scarlet and Violet (Image via TPC)

As mentioned earlier, there aren’t a lot of ways to get Toxapex in Pokemon GO. The easiest way is to evolve your Mareanie into Toxapex. The same goes for its shiny variant: you will have to evolve shiny Mareanie for shiny Toxapex.

You can encounter Mareanie in the wild or hatch it from Pokemon Eggs. Additionally, winning Raid Battles and GO Battle League can offer Mareanie encounters. Completing Research Tasks is another option to earn encounters with the Pocket Monster.

The ongoing Ultra Space Wonders event features Mareanie. The Pocket Monster appears more frequently in the wild. You can utilize Lure Modules, Incense, and Weather Boost to increase its spawn rate.

After you get Mareanie in Pokemon GO, you should focus on collecting its Candies. You need to have 50 Mareanie Candies to evolve the critter into Toxapex.

How to get shiny Toxapex in Pokemon GO

Shiny Toxape in the Pokemon anime (Image via TPC)

You cannot encounter shiny Toxapex in Pokemon GO. You will have to catch a shiny Mareanie and then evolve it into Toxapex with the cost of 50 Candies.

Pokemon GO Toxapex: Stat spread, moves, weaknesses, and resistances

Here are all the details about Toxapex in Pokemon GO, including stat spread, moves, weaknesses, and resistances:

Max CP: 1905

Attack: 114

Defense: 273

Stamina: 137

Fast Moves: Bite and Poison Jab

Charged Moves: Sludge Web, Gunk Shot, and Brine

Weaknesses: 160% weak to Electric, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks

Resistance: 62% resistant to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Ice, Poison, Steel, and Water-type moves

The Pocket Monster resists many moves but is weak to three different attacks. It has limited access to Fast Moves and focuses more on defending than attacking.