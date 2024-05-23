How to get Mareanie in Pokemon GO and can it be shiny?

In Pokemon GO, Mareanie, the unique and intriguing creature from the Alola region, can be a fun addition to your Pokedex. This Water/Poison type is not only an interesting pick for your competitive teams but also a great addition to your collection. But catching the monster demands exploring and completing specific research tasks and events.

Here’s a detailed guide on how you can encounter and catch Mareanie, and whether you can find its Shiny variant.

How to encounter Mareanie in Pokemon GO

Mareanie as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wild Encounters: Mareanie can be found in the wild, making it relatively accessible to all players. Using Incense or Lure Modules will better your odds of running into this Pokemon. These items increase the spawn rates of Pokemon in the area, making it more likely to bring Mareanie into your proximity.

Field Research and Special/Timed Research Tasks: Mareanie is also available as a reward for completing certain Field Research and Special/Timed Research tasks in Pokemon GO, so look out for those.

Spotlight Hour: Mark your calendars for the Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hour on May 28, 2024. During this event, Mareanie will spawn more frequently from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. This is an excellent opportunity to catch multiple Mareanie and stock up on its Candy.

Previously, Mareanie was also available as a Tier 1 Raid boss and could be found inside 5 km Eggs, though these methods may not always be present.

Can Mareanie be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mareanie as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, Shiny Mareanie has made its debut in Pokemon GO, and you can encounter one. The Shiny variant of Mareanie is notably different in appearance. While the regular Mareanie has a turquoise and purple color scheme, the Shiny version is entirely pink. This distinct coloration makes Shiny Mareanie easily recognizable.

With the introduction of Shiny Mareanie, its evolution, Shiny Toxapex, also becomes available. Players can evolve Shiny Mareanie into Shiny Toxapex using the same evolution method as the regular form.

How to evolve Mareanie into Toxapex in Pokemon GO

Evolving a Mareanie into a Toxapex is not a complicated process. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Evolving Mareanie into Toxapex is straightforward. You’ll need 50 Mareanie Candy to perform the evolution. Here are some tips to help you gather Candy more efficiently:

Use Pinap Berries : When catching Mareanie in the wild, using Pinap Berries will double the Candy you receive.

: When catching Mareanie in the wild, using Pinap Berries will double the Candy you receive. Set Mareanie as Your Buddy: By setting Mareanie as your Buddy Pokemon, you can earn additional Candy as you walk and explore.

With these methods, you should be able to collect enough Candy to evolve Mareanie into Toxapex in no time.

Catching Mareanie involves exploring the wild, completing specific research tasks, and taking advantage of special events like Spotlight Hours. The availability of Shiny Mareanie adds an exciting element for collectors, with its striking pink appearance. By using Pinap Berries and setting Mareanie as your Buddy, you can quickly gather the Candy needed to evolve it into Toxapex.