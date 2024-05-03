Pokemon GO trainers can participate in the A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research, provided they purchase the GO Fest 2024: Global ticket by May 6. The questline is available to those who log in to the game between April 30 and May 6.
The A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research provides early access to the Sun Crown, a GO Fest-themed avatar item. We have gathered all available information regarding this Timed Research below.
Pokemon GO A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete
The tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO's A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research are as follows:
Step 1 of 1
- Explore 1 km - 1x Super Incubator
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Sunkern encounter
- Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - 791 XP
- Power up 10 Steel-type Pokemon - Solrock encounter
- Catch 25 different species of Pokemon - 1x Lucky Egg
- Rewards: 3x Golden Razz Berry, Sun Crown encounter, 3000 XP
The Timed Research must be completed and rewards redeemed by Saturday, July 13, at 10 am local time.
Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers who purchase the GO Fest 2024: Global ticket by May 6 and launch the game sometime between May 31 and June 6 will get their hands on another Timed Research questline awarding the Moon Crown.
Once announced, players have been quick to complain of perceived misleading marketing by Niantic with respect to the Moon Crown Timed Research poster.
This comes on the heels of the massive negative reaction from the community towards the April 2024 avatar update, with many complaining Niantic was removing App Store reviews.
The issue was further complicated by a Community Note disputing Niantic's avatar update claims and Pokemon GO releasing a much-requested feature and quickly reverting it.
Also Read: Diancie Global Special Research: Tasks and rewards
Check out other Pokemon GO articles:
- Ditto Disguises
- PokeStop Showcases Schedule
- Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders?
- GO Battle League World of Wonders
- Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GO
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters