Pokemon GO trainers can participate in the A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research, provided they purchase the GO Fest 2024: Global ticket by May 6. The questline is available to those who log in to the game between April 30 and May 6.

The A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research provides early access to the Sun Crown, a GO Fest-themed avatar item. We have gathered all available information regarding this Timed Research below.

Pokemon GO A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO's A Glimpse of Daylight Timed Research are as follows:

Step 1 of 1

Explore 1 km - 1x Super Incubator

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Sunkern encounter

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - 791 XP

Power up 10 Steel-type Pokemon - Solrock encounter

Catch 25 different species of Pokemon - 1x Lucky Egg

Rewards: 3x Golden Razz Berry, Sun Crown encounter, 3000 XP

The Timed Research must be completed and rewards redeemed by Saturday, July 13, at 10 am local time.

Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers who purchase the GO Fest 2024: Global ticket by May 6 and launch the game sometime between May 31 and June 6 will get their hands on another Timed Research questline awarding the Moon Crown.

Reddit comparison (Image via Pokemon GO subreddit / u/Entire_Pineapple4732)

Once announced, players have been quick to complain of perceived misleading marketing by Niantic with respect to the Moon Crown Timed Research poster.

This comes on the heels of the massive negative reaction from the community towards the April 2024 avatar update, with many complaining Niantic was removing App Store reviews.

The issue was further complicated by a Community Note disputing Niantic's avatar update claims and Pokemon GO releasing a much-requested feature and quickly reverting it.

