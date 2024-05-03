Is Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global Ticket worth it?

The global portion of Pokemon GO Fest 2024 will take place on July 13-14, 2024. As with previous years, trainers have the option of purchasing a ticket for a collection of bonuses that won't be available to all players during the global event. The ticket will be priced $14.99 USD or the equivalent in a player's country, but is it worth it? This year, it certainly seems to be worth the asking price.

Not every trainer will necessarily be keen on the benefits that the Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global ticket brings. However, for players who are still searching for rare Pokemon like Unown (or their shiny variants) or those who want more access to the new arrivals Necrozma and Marshadow, the ticket should meet their needs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Why the Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global ticket is worth the price

Marshadow will be available to players who purchase a Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global ticket (Image via Niantic)

Any trainer who participates in Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global will benefit from access to certain features and Pocket Monsters. However, ticketed players gain additional access that may make the $15 price tag well worth the investment.

Here's a collection of upsides that ticketed players can enjoy for the duration of GO Fest 2024 Global:

Increased incense spawns for Unown A, D, G, H, I, N, T, and Y.

Increased incense spawns for Maractus, Corsola, Rockruff, and Vullaby.

The above Pokemon can also hatch from 7km eggs, presenting an excellent opportunity to get high-IV individuals or shinies.

An exclusive GO Fest 2024 Global medal.

Increased chances of finding shiny Pokemon.

Up to six Special Trades can be made per day.

Access to Habitat-themed Collection Challenges.

Access to up to nine free raid passes by spinning Pokestops and gyms.

Friendship-based raid damage output is doubled.

On Saturday, ticket-holders will be able to complete Special Research to encounter and catch the mythical Pokemon Marshadow.

On Sunday, ticket-holders will gain access to Special Research centered on the legendary Pokemon Necrozma and will likely have a means of catching it without raiding it directly.

Necrozma will have its own Special Research for Pokemon GO Fest 2024 Global ticket holders (Image via Niantic)

The benefits above will not appeal to all Pokemon GO trainers. However, if players want early opportunities to catch Marshadow and Necrozma or if they're hunting for the incredibly elusive Unown or their shiny variants, the GO Fest 2024 Global ticket might be hard to pass up. The extra raid passes can also allow players to raid Necrozma repeatedly to maximize the chance of finding a high-IV individual.

The final decision comes down to each trainer. However, with the benefits listed above, the GO Fest 2024 Global ticket is certainly worth its price tag if players are planning to spend as much time as possible playing the event. Otherwise, they may want to wait for other opportunities to catch the likes of Unown, Marshadow, or Necrozma.