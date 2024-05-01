The Pokemon GO Diancie Global Special Research provides a free questline for all trainers to complete and get their hands on their very own Diancie. The Jewel Pokemon is beloved by the community, and its Mega Evolution is also available in-game.

Diancie debuted back in GO Fest 2023: Osaka on August 4, 2023. Its Mega Evolved variant was also made available at the same event.

Pokemon GO Diancie Global Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Diancie Global Special Research in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Diancie Global Special Research is available to all Pokemon GO trainers for free from May 1, 2024, at 10 am local time. The questline won't expire, meaning you can take as long as you want to complete it.

The tasks and rewards for Diancie Global Special Research are as follows:

Glitz and Glam - Step 1 of 6

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Poke Ball

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Nosepass encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - 3x Pinap Berry

Rewards: 2000 XP, Roggenrola encounter, 1x Lure Module

Glitz and Glam - Step 2 of 6

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Spritzee encounter

Power up Pokemon 20 times - 3x Pinap Berry

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Swirlix encounter

Rewards: 2000 XP, Sableye encounter, 1x Incense

Glitz and Glam - Step 3 of 6

Use an Incense - 15x Poke Ball

Power up Pokemon 20 times - Onix encounter

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - 3x Pinap Berry

Rewards: 2000 XP, Carbink encounter, 1x Lucky Egg

Glitz and Glam - Step 4 of 6

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 10x Poke Ball

Power up Pokemon 25 times - 10x Great Ball

Catch 30 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 2000 XP, Diancie encounter, 2000x Stardust

Glitz and Glam - Step 5 of 6

Evolve 5 Pokemon - 1x Rare Candy

Power up 15 Fairy-type Pokemon - 1x Rare Candy

Power up 15 Rock-type Pokemon - 1x Rare Candy

Rewards: 2000 XP, 300x Mega Diancie Energy, 3x Golden Razz Berry

Glitz and Glam - Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward - 2000 XP

Claim Reward - 2000x Stardust

Claim Reward - 2000 XP

Rewards: 2000 XP, 100x Mega Diancie Energy, 25x Diancie Stickers

For those who have already received a Diancie from the GO Fest 2023 Special Research, you will get 25x Diancie Candy from completing the Diancie Global Special Research.

Pokemon GO Diancie Global Field Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Diancie-themed Field Research tasks are available from May 1, 2024, at 12 am local time to May 3, 2024, at 11.59 pm local time. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Catch 10 Pokemon - Carbink encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 10x Mega Diancie Energy

In recent times, the Pokemon GO community has been disappointed with the April 2024 update, going as far as to suggest Niantic was removing App Store reviews.

A recent official X post was also hit with a Community Note, disputing claims regarding the same update.

