The Pokemon GO Diancie Global Special Research provides a free questline for all trainers to complete and get their hands on their very own Diancie. The Jewel Pokemon is beloved by the community, and its Mega Evolution is also available in-game.
Diancie debuted back in GO Fest 2023: Osaka on August 4, 2023. Its Mega Evolved variant was also made available at the same event.
Pokemon GO Diancie Global Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete
The Diancie Global Special Research is available to all Pokemon GO trainers for free from May 1, 2024, at 10 am local time. The questline won't expire, meaning you can take as long as you want to complete it.
The tasks and rewards for Diancie Global Special Research are as follows:
Glitz and Glam - Step 1 of 6
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Poke Ball
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - Nosepass encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - 3x Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 2000 XP, Roggenrola encounter, 1x Lure Module
Glitz and Glam - Step 2 of 6
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Spritzee encounter
- Power up Pokemon 20 times - 3x Pinap Berry
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Swirlix encounter
- Rewards: 2000 XP, Sableye encounter, 1x Incense
Glitz and Glam - Step 3 of 6
- Use an Incense - 15x Poke Ball
- Power up Pokemon 20 times - Onix encounter
- Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - 3x Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 2000 XP, Carbink encounter, 1x Lucky Egg
Glitz and Glam - Step 4 of 6
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 10x Poke Ball
- Power up Pokemon 25 times - 10x Great Ball
- Catch 30 Pokemon - 10x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: 2000 XP, Diancie encounter, 2000x Stardust
Glitz and Glam - Step 5 of 6
- Evolve 5 Pokemon - 1x Rare Candy
- Power up 15 Fairy-type Pokemon - 1x Rare Candy
- Power up 15 Rock-type Pokemon - 1x Rare Candy
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 300x Mega Diancie Energy, 3x Golden Razz Berry
Glitz and Glam - Step 6 of 6
- Claim Reward - 2000 XP
- Claim Reward - 2000x Stardust
- Claim Reward - 2000 XP
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 100x Mega Diancie Energy, 25x Diancie Stickers
For those who have already received a Diancie from the GO Fest 2023 Special Research, you will get 25x Diancie Candy from completing the Diancie Global Special Research.
Pokemon GO Diancie Global Field Research tasks and rewards: How to complete
Diancie-themed Field Research tasks are available from May 1, 2024, at 12 am local time to May 3, 2024, at 11.59 pm local time. The tasks and rewards are as follows:
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Carbink encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 10x Mega Diancie Energy
In recent times, the Pokemon GO community has been disappointed with the April 2024 update, going as far as to suggest Niantic was removing App Store reviews.
A recent official X post was also hit with a Community Note, disputing claims regarding the same update.
