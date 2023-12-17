How to get Tyrogue, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan & Hitmontop in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Indigo Disk brought back several Pokemon to Scarlet and Violet, including Tyrogue, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop. There are two ways to obtain these Fighting-type Pocket Monsters. One is by evolving the baby form, and the other is through wild encounters. Evolving it can be challenging since you have to meet the stated requirements. However, their branching forms can also be found in the wild, which is another option you can choose.

Nonetheless, you should focus on getting Hitmonlee, Hitomchan, and Hitmontop to complete the Blueberry Pokedex. The Terarium is full of creatures with unique evolution methods; while this Martial-Art-specialist is one of them, Inkay, Milcery, and others can also be found in the dome. This article covers everything you need to know about Tyrogue and its other possible forms.

Where to find Tyrogue in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Find the Scuffle Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyrouge can be found in high numbers in the Canyon Biome in Indigo Disk. There are only a few locations within the Biome where the creature might not be encountered. So, finding it should not be a big issue for collectors.

Tyrogue's location (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyrogue spawns massively near the border of Canyon and Savannah Biome. You can search around the border areas with your Ride Pokemon to encounter one in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The important thing to note is that even though Tyrogue appears in this part of the Terarium, they are random encounters.

How to evolve Tyrgoue into Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, & Hitmontop

Guide to find these Fighting-type monsters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To evolve Tyrgoue into Hitmonlee in Indigo Disk, you must find a Level 20 or above Tyrogue, whose Attack stat is higher than its Defense, and raise its level by one to get Hitmonlee. Otherwise, you won't get this branched form.

Hitmonlee's Habitat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hitmonlee can also be found in the wild; however, the encounter is random. According to its Pokedex entry, it lives in caves. Although it is not guaranteed you will come across it in the cave on the first attempt, you can still give it a try. Go to the southwest of Canyon Outdoor Classroom to find a cave.

Hitmonchan's Habitat (Image via TPC)

To get Hitmonchan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s new DLC, find a Level 20 or above Tyrogue with higher Defense and raise its level one step further to trigger evolution. If you want to find it in wild encounters - though it is random - search the nearest cave to the northwest side of Canyon Plaza.

Hitmontop's Habitat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lastly, to evolve a Level 20 or above Tyrogue into Hitmontop in The Indigo Disk, get a Tyrogue whose Attack and Defense stats are the same. If they are not, give Tyrogue Protein to increase its Attack or Iron to boost its Defense. Also, raise a level one step further before evolving.

Although Hitmontop rarely appears as wild encounters, you can visit the west part of the Canyon Plaza to see one.

