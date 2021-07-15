How to get Umbreon in Pokemon GO

In both Pokemon and Pokemon GO, Umbreon is a favored Eevee evolution due to its mysterious appearance and impressive defensive stats.

Getting an Umbreon in Pokemon GO is a little different compared to the original Pokemon series, but it doesn't take too much effort within Niantic's mobile game.

Pokemon GO players who haven't yet caught or evolved an Umbreon can use the well-known nickname trick to evolve an Eevee into an Umbreon for the first time. However, for players who have already used this trick, obtaining Umbreon takes a little more work.

Pokemon GO: Methods to obtain Umbreon

Pokemon GO trainers seeking an Umbreon won't find it in the wild yet. At the same time, it is currently not listed as a raid boss or a research reward. That leaves players with one real option in the summer of 2021: evolving an Eevee that they have already caught.

Fortunately, Eevee is a much easier find in both the wild and in research rewards. As another prerequisite, players will need 25 Eevee candies in order to initiate the evolution.

Typically, evolving an Eevee will cause it to become a Flareon, Vaporeon, or Jolteon randomly. In order to acquire an Umbreon, trainers will need to do one of two things:

Players who have not used the nickname trick to acquire an Umbreon can nickname their Eevee "Tamao" before evolution. This will guarantee that an Eevee becomes an Umbreon upon evolving, but it can only be used once. Before using this trick, players should be certain that the Eevee is worth evolving into Umbreon.

Pokemon GO trainers that can't use the nickname trick will have to do some traveling. They will need to set their Eevee as their Buddy Pokemon and walk 10km with them. The trainer will then need to evolve their Eevee at night. This hearkens back to the mainline Pokemon series, where getting an Umbreon required an Eevee to level up with a certain happiness level at night.

That's all there is to it. Compared to newer evolutions like Sylveon, Umbreon doesn't take much to evolve. Collectors and battle-savvy trainers alike will likely be happy with their new Dark-type "Eeveelution" for several purposes.

