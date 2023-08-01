How to get Ursaluna in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO’s evolutions are known for making your favorite creatures bigger and stronger. This is a unique game mechanic that always gives you creatures with a higher Combat Power (CP) and Health Points (HP). This is beneficial as stronger critters perform better in both PvP and PvE battles. While it is fairly simple to evolve most creatures in Pokemon GO, a select few require specific conditions.

Most creatures in GO ask for Candies when you want to evolve them, but you will often cross some that need a few more criteria fulfilled before you can hit the evolve button. Some need special Evolution Items, while for others, you might have to wait for a certain hour of the day to evolve them.

In this article, we explain everything you need to know about the Teddiursa family and how to fully evolve it into an Ursaluna in Pokemon GO.

How to evolve Teddiursa into Ursaluna in Pokemon GO

Ursaluna was first introduced to Pokemon GO in November 2022 through the Teddiursa Community Day. This critter, also referred to as the “Peat Pokemon,” is the second stage evolution of Teddiursa and is one of three creatures in its family, the other two being Teddiursa and Ursaring.

Being a dual, Ground- and Normal-type beast, Ursaluna sees a lot of use in the competitive scene of GO. However, due to its high CP stats, you usually cannot use this critter in the more break-neck PvP mode like Great League. It does have a lot of relevance in other modes of the Battle League.

While evolving Teddiursa into Ursaluna, you must keep in mind that similar to a few Eeveelutions like Umbreon and Espeon, Ursaluna prefers a certain time of day for its evolution. This critter’s transformation depends on the real-world lunar cycle. You must also wait for a full moon if you want to get this Pokemon.

To evolve your Teddiursa, follow the instructions below:

Evolve Teddiursa into Ursaring by giving it 50 Teddiursa Candies.

Evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna with 100 Teddiursa Candies while there is a full moon in the sky.

Does Ursaluna spawn in the wild in Pokemon GO?

Ursaluna does not spawn in the wild; Teddiursa and Ursaring do. Though they are rare to come by, if you get one, you can evolve that critter into Ursaluna.

When is the next new moon in Pokemon GO?

Full moons are recurring in real life and occur once every 28-30 days. You will see a full moon on August 1, 2023. The next time you see the same will be on the following dates:

August 30, 2023

September 29, 2023

October 28, 2023

November 27, 2023

December 26, 2023

You will have many opportunities to get yourself an Ursaluna. While searching for a Teddiursa, you might come across a Route in the game. If you are not familiar with what it is, you can learn everything you need about this new feature in our article here.