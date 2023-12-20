How to get Virizion in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can get Virizion in Indigo Disk and other Legendaries such as Terrakion and Cobalion. To obtain them in the game, you must complete the main story of the second expansion. If you have already done that, all you need to do is meet an NPC called Snackworth at the entrance of Blueberry Academy. He appears in the post-game of DLC and has the location of all 25 returning Legendary Pokemon.

There are two ways to gather clues about the creatures' whereabouts from Snackworth. One is that you beat The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2’s story and then complete Blueberry Quests (BBQs). The other is to finish as many BBQs in the early game as possible and meet him to obtain Key Items (Treat) and location clues.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the Key Item and location of Virizion in Indigo Disk.

Virizion location and unlock requirements in Indigo Disk | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Virizion location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new DLC (Image via TPC)

To find Virizion in Indigo Disk, you must first get a Treat and go to the northeast side of the Tagtree Thicket in the Paldea region. Once you arrive, you must battle and defeat Virizion to add it to your collection.

The most important thing to note is that you must meet the unlock requirement, i.e., to get a Virizion snack. You must visit the place with the Key Item to encounter it. So, make sure you finish many BBQs to be eligible to find it.

The location of any Legendary Pocket Monster you will acquire will be in random order. This means you might first come across Lugia, Latias, or Zapdos before you find Virizion in The Indigo Disk.

Remember to complete at least ten solo BBQs to get a clue from the NPC. If you have already done so in the early game, encountering Legendary Pokemon becomes easy. However, finding them is challenging because you will have to search the location area extensively.

Also, remember to pre-save the encounter so you will not miss a chance to capture Virizion in Indigo Disk. The critter is exclusive to Pokemon Violet, meaning Scarlet players must trade to get it.

Is Virizion in Indigo Disk Shiny Locked?

Shiny Virizion (Image via TPC)

Yes, Virizion in the Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is shiny-locked, and you can only get its regular form. Every Legendary that requires a Treat in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part Two is shiny-locked.

In future events or through Mystery Box, developer Game Freak may provide the opportunity to catch them. Till then, you can only obtain non-shiny forms.

