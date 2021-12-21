How good is Dragonite in Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite just got a new addition to its roster in the form of Dragonite.

Although the game only had 20 characters at launch, it’s clear that TiMi Studios and Tencent Games want to keep this cast of characters growing. Dragonite follows Tsareena and Decidueye as a newcomer to the game. However, it does not look like Dragonite will be as overpowered as the previous additions were.

New Pokemon Dragonite added to Unite roster

First of all, it looks like Dragon Dance will be a staple on every Dragonite set. This Pokemon really benefits from the attack speed boost and movement boost Dragon Dance provides. Extreme Speed is a nice quick dash, but it doesn’t give too many more benefits to Dragonite.

A much larger debate can occur, however, over whether Hyper Beam or Outrage is better. Hyper Beam is a one shot beam, while Outrage damages nearby Pokemon while giving Dragonite a boost for some time.

Each move has its merits, but Hyper Beam synergizes well with Dragon Dance. Each time Dragon Dance is used, Hyper Beam grows more powerful. This buff can be stacked three times, so a smart player can keep these stacks and then enter a fight with an incredibly overpowered Hyper Beam ready.

Dragonite's Hyper Beam gets powerful after Dragon Dance (Image via TiMi Studios)

One nice thing about Dragonite is that it evolves at level 8, just like Tsareena. This Pokemon isn’t much to write home about from levels 1-7, though. Dratini and Dragonair feel rather weak compared to other strong Pokemon in the laning phase.

That being said, the Pokemon is still usable. Twister has a nice range for stealing farm, and Dragon Breath has a wide area of effect, making it easier for Dratini or Dragoniar to kill the Combees and Vespiqueen (or Cubchoos and Beartic depending on which map is being played).

From the trailer that showed off some of the character’s abilities, it looked like Dragonite’s Unite move, Draco Impact, was going to be an incredibly useful tool. While it can be used from a long range, it is not as powerful as one might imagine.

When used in a team fight, a large circle is formed around Draco Impact’s targeted area at least a few seconds before it’s used. Unfortunately, enemies can simply step to the side and avoid this move altogether.

As an objective stealer, however, Draco Impact is a phenomenal tool. Dragonite can be a fair distance away from Drednaw, Rotom or Zapdos and still swoop in for the final hit.

Also Read Article Continues below

All things considered, it’s clear that Dragonite will not be on the same power level as Tsareena, Greedent or Sylveon were upon release. It definitely has some powerful capabilities, but it currently feels more like a mid-tier character.

Edited by Siddharth Satish