How good is Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon GO?

Trainers might want to consider picking up Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon GO.

Usually, Pidgeot is one of the most forgettable members of the franchise. It’s the second stage evolution of Pidgey, which is usually a weak early game encounter in the main series.

In terms of the mobile game, many trainers load up on Pidgey just to evolve for XP. Considering that Mega Pidgeot is as strong as it is, trainers might want to invest in one.

Power Mega Pokemon returns to Mega Tier Raids

For trainers who are thinking about using Mega Pidgeot, now is the time. The Pokemon is currently a Mega Tier Raid boss, so one can collect Mega Energy by beating it in Raids.

As for why Mega Pidgeot is so good, it all has to do with damage output. This Mega evolution doesn’t have the widest coverage, but it does loads of damage with Flying-type attacks. In fact, it only lags behind Mega Rayquaza and Shadow Moltres in terms of DPS for Flying-types.

Pidgeot is a great user of Brave Bird (Image via Game Freak)

In terms of moveset, Mega Pidgeot can honestly run Gust or Wing Attack and be successful regardless. Gust does a bit more damage, but Wing Attack is quicker.

As a result, Wing Attack will get Mega Pidgeot to its charge moves in a shorter amount of time, but Gust has great damage output on its own. The choice of fast move is really up to the player's preference.

Unfortunately, Mega Pidgeot doesn’t get a decent two-bar charge move. Relying on Brave Bird, though, isn’t the worst thing in the world.

Due to the high energy demand of Brave Bird, Wing Attack might seem more attractive since Mega Pidgeot wants that charged up as soon as possible. At the end of the day, that’s a 130 base power move coming from a base 280 Attack Pokemon. It’s bound to do serious damage.

What makes Mega Pidgeot even more valuable is the best stat in the game: Availability. While it may take forever to grab a Shadow Moltres or Mega Rayquaza, Pidgey is one of the easiest Pokemon to catch. With a bit of candy and Mega energy, trainers can get a Mega Pidgeot in no time.

Overall, while it can't be used in PvP, Mega Pidgeot can be a great tool to attack Raid bosses with. It has strong matchups against Grass-types and Fighting-types like Venusaur and Machamp.

