How to increase Research Level quickly in New Pokemon Snap

Increasing your Research Level in New Pokemon Snap is vital as it helps you encounter new creatures, find routes, get comfortable around Pocket Monsters, and more. In the game, NEO-ONE is a machine that enables you to conduct your research smoothly. It needs an upgrade to assist you in making progress in your course. The higher its level, the easier it becomes to complete tasks.

Your main objective is to collect enough Expedition Points to boost your course’s Research Level. It can go up to Level 3, but getting there is challenging. With that being said, let's look at how to increase the Research Level to get the best out of Nintendo’s New Pokemon Snap.

Best ways to increase Research Level easily in New Pokemon Snap

Learn the methods to reach a new Research Level (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since you are a researcher in New Pokemon Snap, the Pocket Monsters in the game are known as subjects. The more comfortable you get with them, the higher your chances of boosting your Research Level.

To increase your Research Level easily in New Pokemon Snap, let's go through this table of contents and the details below.

Table of contents :

Snap a new subject

Hunt new and rare Poses

Boost Star rating

Search for Hidden Pokemon

Take better Photos

Snap a new subject

Photographing a new subject is the easiest way to get Expedition Points and reach the maximum Research Level of a course.

If you snap a new Photo of a Pokemon, the game will tell you that you have captured a fresh picture with a “NEW” stamp on it.

Hunt new and rare poses

New Pokemon Snap explorers must know how to take good Photos to score more points before submitting their work to Professor Mirror.

Subjects in the overworld exhibit different behaviors, and capturing a special moment at the right time can be highly beneficial. Therefore, you are advised to be on the lookout for the creatures' best and rarest poses.

Boost Star rating

The third thing you can do to reach the highest Research Level is boost your Star rating. You can score up to four Stars from the snapped Pokemon Photos and gain Expedition Points.

Always check the Photos of the subject in the course to find out whether you have received full Stars or not. If you haven't, you must take quality pictures.

Search for Hidden Pokemon

Pocket Monsters in New Pokemon Snap can be found in the most unexpected places. Sometimes, even NEO-ONE cannot find the creatures hidden from your sight.

In that case, you can check the environment thoroughly using the SCAN feature. If a subject is spotted, you will be notified with an “Exclamation Mark.” Then, you can click a picture or add a new pose to your collection to make Expedition Points and increase your course’s Research Level.

Take better Photos

Unique Shyamin's photograph (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It doesn’t hurt to take a better Photo of a subject to earn Expedition Points.

Although you might have taken a picture of a Pokemon, you should keep taking more. This is because you will want to update it. The game rewards you with the points needed to boost your Research Level upon submitting a better Photo.

Once you start doing all the activities mentioned here, you should easily be able to raise your Research Level. With a new level, you will get benefits and unlock areas that enhance your New Pokemon Snap experience.

