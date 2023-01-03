How to obtain and use the Destiny Knot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Held Items are some of the most important resources when it comes to dealing with the late-game grind in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Capable of being held by a Pokemon, some of these are incredibly powerful and can be game-changing when used at the right moment. One such item is the Destiny Knot that you will come across as you explore the vast open world of Paldea.

Numerous players within the community are having trouble coming across this rare item. In spite of being one of the hardest-to-obtain resources, both games don't exactly let you know how to find it.

Today’s guide will go over how you can obtain and effectively use the Destiny Knot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining the Destiny Knot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To obtain the Destiny Knot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to unlock it as one of the many purchasable items in the Delibird Presents shop. One of the best ways to do so will be to complete the various gym battles within the game.

By racking up badges, you can unlock several new items in the Delibird Presents shop along the way. You can unlock this item after collecting all of the in-game badges and defeating Paldea’s Pokemon champion.

Once you've unlocked this item, you'll be required to make your way to the Delibird Presents shop in the city of Mesagoza. The Destiny Knot will be the final item on the list and can be purchased for 20,000 Poke Dollars. As it’s one of the most expensive items in the game, you may need to save up for some time before you can purchase it.

Using the Destiny Knot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Destiny Knot is used for two specific purposes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

1) As a Held Item in battle

The most obvious use is to make it a Held Item for a Pokemon during a battle. The item serves as a counter to the Infatuation status. If the Pokemon holding the item is inflicted by this status during a battle, then the opponent that has caused the effect becomes infatuated as well.

While this makes the item fairly situational, it’s still a handy tool to have when dealing with certain late-game encounters.

2) Used during breeding

During the breeding process, if one of the Pokemon is holding a Destiny Knot, then the offspring will inherit more IVs from its parents than what they normally would. IVs are hidden stats that determine a Pokemon's power. During breeding, the offspring usually receive three IVs assigned to random stats from the parent Pokemon.

With the help of Destiny Knot, the offspring will be able to inherit five IVs from their parents. This means that if you're breeding two Pokemon with the perfect IVs in Scarlet and Violet with one of them holding a Destiny Knot, then you will have a one-in-six chance to breed another Pokemon with the perfect IVs.

