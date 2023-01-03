Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Diamond Dust: What is it, how to spawn, and more

Originating from Pokemon's fourth-generation games, Diamond Dust is a special weather condition that first appeared on the birthday of Game Freak's CCO Junichi Masuda. Players can still encounter the special weather in Scarlet and Violet, which replaces standard snowfall with sparkling diamond-like snow.

In the previous generations of games, Diamond Dust would replace hail in certain locations, allowing players to engage in battles without worrying about their Pokemon being buffeted. However, outside of this, Diamond Dust is purely a cosmetic change and doesn't affect battles as of the release of Scarlet and Violet.

But how do trainers trigger the special appearance of Diamond Dust? Put plainly, players will have to wait for a special day.

How to get Diamond Dust to appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Diamond Dust has existed since Generation IV but can also be found in the remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Diamond Dust appears somewhat differently depending on what occurs in-game. When it comes to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can encounter Diamond Dust on one day in particular.

When a trainer's birthday arrives, logging into the game will spawn Diamond Dust in one location. Trainers set their birthdays early in both games, but they'll need to head to a specific area of the Paldea region to encounter Diamond Dust in all its luster.

Follow the steps below to find Diamond Dust in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Set your birthday in-game. This typically occurs the first time you find a Pokemon Center. When approaching the counter to speak to the clerk, she'll ask you about your birthday for further reference. You can set your birthday to any day you'd like, but keep in mind that you won't be able to change it afterward. Once your birthday has arrived, open the game and make your way to the Glaseado Mountains. You should be able to observe the change in weather from snow to Diamond Dust. This does appear somewhat randomly, so you may need to roam the mountains a bit to find the changed weather. In addition to waiting for your birthday to arrive, it should be possible to set the game to your birthday by entering your Nintendo Switch's settings, un-syncing the console clock with the internet, and setting the date to your birthday. This should trick Pokemon Scarlet and Violet into believing it's your birthday by checking the console clock.

In previous titles, Diamond Dust would replace hail in certain areas where the weather would appear. However, this isn't the case in Scarlet and Violet since hail has been replaced as a weather effect with traditional snowfall. Players shouldn't expect to get any battle benefits from Diamond Dust, but it's still lovely to watch while roaming the Glaseado Mountain range.

Diamond Dust may not be the oldest Easter Egg that exists in the franchise, but it's certainly a nice one to witness. There's nothing quite like logging in to the game on one's birthday to find the gleaming flakes of diamonds scattered in the wind. It adds something of a mystical feeling to the games, even if there are no outright benefits to be gained.

