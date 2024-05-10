How to OHKO Primarina 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest 7-star Tera Raids feature a Fairy Tera Type Primarina known as Primarina the Unrivaled. While there are several strategies to defeat this newly arrived raid boss, it's also possible with the right teammates and team composition to defeat it in a single turn with one superpowered strike. It takes some coordination to pull off, but it can be a great way to farm these 7-star raids.

The strategy involved will require three Perrserker teammates with the right EV training, held items, and movesets to pull off, but some trainers may be familiar with this strategy already. By weakening Primarina's defenses substantially while supercharging the power of one Pokemon (Tinkaton in this case), players can land a hit that deals 100%+ of Primarina's HP in damage.

How to one-hit KO Fairy Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star raids

Tinkaton is perfectly suited for 7-star Primarina raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In this OHKO strategy, three trainers will use Perrserker built in a very specific way to simultaneously buff Tinkaton while dropping Primarina's defenses enough to allow for it to be defeated in a single Gigaton Hammer attack that should deal more than enough damage to obliterate Primarina's HP total.

Recommended OHKO Team Composition for 7-star Fairy Primarina raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Ability EV Training Spread Nature Held Item Moveset Tera Type﻿

Tinkaton

Own Tempo

252 HP, 252 Atk, 4 Sp. Def

Adamant

Choice Band

Gigaton Hammer, Helping Hand, Any two other moves

Steel

Perrserker

Steely Spirit

252 HP, 252 Sp. Def, 4 Def

Calm

Zoom Lens

Screech, Helping Hand, Any two other moves

Steel

Once trainers have entered the raid with the outlined team composition above, the following steps can be used on turn one to deal a fatal blow to 7-star Fairy Primarina in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

At the outset of the round, the Tinkaton player should wait until all three of their Perrserker teammates set them up for the OHKO attack. One Perrserker should use Screech on Primarina, which should have 100% accuracy via Zoom Lens since Perrserker will move slower than Primarina. The second Perrserker should activate the move Helping Hand, giving Tinkaton's attacks a 50% damage increase for the turn. The third Perrserker will need to use an Attack Cheer (Go all out!) to boost the team's Attack stat by a 1.5x multiplier. With all of the Perrserkers having used their buffs and debuffs, Tinkaton should attack Primarina with Gigaton Hammer.

If performed correctly, the attack damage buffs and Primarina debuffs should set the stage for Tinkaton to deal the fatal blow with Gigaton Hammer. The move is bolstered by Choice Band and Tinkaton's Adamant nature, boosting its Attack stat. Gigaton Hammer also deals super effective damage to Primarina as a Fairy Tera Type, ensuring maximum damage output.

Perrserker's Steely Spirit Hidden Ability is key to this raid build (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meanwhile, the presence of the Hidden Ability Steely Spirit on all three Perrserkers will raise the base power of Tinkaton's Gigaton Hammer by a total of 150% since it's a Steel-type move. All these cumulative buffs to Gigaton Hammer are absolutely necessary to ensure the move has enough damage output to bring down Primarina in one hit.

When all of the steps in the first round are followed, Tinkaton's single Gigaton Hammer should deal anywhere from 110% to 129% of Primarina's max HP in a single strike, defeating this raid boss and allowing players to reap the rewards.