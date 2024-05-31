How to OHKO Swampert 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest 7-star Tera Raid features a Poison-type Swampert as its featured raid boss. This Terastallized Hoenn starter Pokemon has plenty of durability and firepower on its side, earning it the Mightiest Mark that it holds. This has left some trainers wondering if it's possible to one-hit KO (OHKO) this Swampert raid boss to farm rewards, and fortunately, there's a path to do so.

With the right Pokemon in the raiding party outfitted with specific moves, held items, and trained with the right EV stats, trainers can take down this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star raid boss in one strike. It will require a team of players that knows the strategy so it won't work with random players, but otherwise, trainers should be able to use this strategy to farm Swampert raids regularly.

How to one-hit KO Poison Swampert in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star raids

Psychic-type firepower is crucial for this Swampert OHKO strategy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While this strategy does allow Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players to defeat Swampert in one hit, it will require two turns to accomplish. The first turn will involve powering up a strong Psychic-type Pokemon like Mewtwo, Unbound Hoopa, or Shadow Rider Calyrex (we'll use Mewtwo in this example). The second turn will see the Psychic-type using Life Orb to secure the OHKO.

Trending

Keep in mind that the Pokemon used in this raid loadout should have maximum IVs in their stats, as this will be crucial in generating the necessary damage to defeat Swampert in this Tera Raid.

Recommended Team Composition for OHKO Swampert Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Ability EV Training Spread Nature Held Item Moveset Tera Type﻿

Mewtwo

Any

252 Sp. Atk, 252 Hp, 4 Spd

Modest

Life Orb

Nasty Plot, Psychic, two other moves of your choice

Psychic

Oranguru

Any

252 HP, 252 Def, 4 Sp. Def

Bold

Covert Cloak

Instruct, Psychic Terrain, and any two other moves

Psychic

Weezing

Levitate

252 HP, 252 Def, 4 Sp. Def Bold

Covert Cloak

Acid Spray and three other moves of your choice

Poison

Weezing Levitate 252 HP, 252 Def, 4 Sp. Def Bold Covert Cloak Acid Spray and three other moves of your choice Poison

With high IV Pokemon outfitted with the following loadouts above, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can use the following steps to defeat Poison Swampert in this 7-star Tera Raid in one hit:

On Turn One, have Mewtwo activate Nasty Plot to boost its Sp. Atk stat as soon as possible. After Nasty Plot is used, the Oranguru player should use Instruct on Mewtwo to trigger Nasty Plot a second time. At the end of Turn One, both Weezing players should use Acid Spray to lower Swampert's Sp. Def stat. On Turn Two, the Oranguru player should begin by using Psychic Terrain to further boost Mewtwo's firepower. Next, one of the Weezing players should use an Attack Cheer (Go All Out!), and then the second Weezing should attack with Acid Spray to lower Swampert's Sp. Def even more. With all of these steps completed, have Mewtwo attack with Psychic at the end of Turn Two.

With the steps outlined above, Mewtwo should be able to deal a damage total of roughly 12,135 - 14,280, which should be more than enough to completely deplete Swampert's maximum health in this 7-star raid. This Terastallized boss might be tough, but it can't stand up to those kinds of damage numbers.