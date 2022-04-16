How to raise a Pokemon's friendship quickly in Legends: Arceus

Raising a Pokemon’s friendship level can flat out be a chore in Legends: Arceus.

Most evolutions require much simpler tasks. Leveling a Pokemon up or giving it a stone really isn’t too complicated. However, several members of the Hisuian Pokedex won’t evolve unless their friendship is maxed out.

Trainers will save themselves a lot of time if they know how to raise friendship quickly.

Getting Pokemon to evolve through friendship quickly

In Legends: Arceus, every Pokemon with a friendship evolution needs 160 friendship to evolve. Trainers can check their friendship level by talking to Bellamy, an NPC in Jubilife Village. Bellamy should be located by the pastures (bottom right corner on the map).

Every time a Pokemon does something that will give it experience, it will gain one friendship. It will also gain some friendship if it levels up.

This makes it the absolute quickest and most pain-free method to earning a friendship evolution, as it actually feeds exp candy. Towards endgame, most trainers should be overstocked with exp candy.

Feeding a high number of exp candy at one time should earn a friendship evolution due to the level up.

Golbat needs friendship to evolve into Crobat (Image via Game Freak)

Of course, not every trainer will have a massive source of exp candy at all times. In this case, the next best thing is to use whatever they want to evolve to gather resources in the overworld.

Resource farming is a big part of this game. Trainers can benefit from being well stocked with ores, berries, and ingredients for potions and the like.

Using one specific Pokemon to gather these resources is an excellent way to multitask. For example, Whenever a trainer needs to gather some ore for rare Poke Balls, they can use an Eevee to break rocks. After a while, they might get a Sylveon and the required amount of ore simultaneously.

The other way that trainer could evolve its Eevee into Sylveon is through having it first in the party. Ideally, if Eevee can KO the opponent and gain a level up, it will receive the maximum amount of friendship.

However, if the encounter is a poor matchup for Eevee, the trainer can always switch out. Eevee will be guaranteed to get at least some friendship if it sees any action in battle.

Edited by Ravi Iyer