How to solo defeat Blacephalon in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids

If you want to solo defeat Blacephalon in Pokemon GO’s upcoming 5-star raids, you might be in a tight fix. This Fire and Ghost-type Pocket Monster will debut in GO during the Ultra Space Wonders event and you will soon find it in 5-star raids. It has a Combat Power of 51,600 with an attack stat of 315 and a defense stat of 148, which means that even though this monster can hit like a truck, it won't be very bulky.

In this article, we will discuss how you can defeat Shadow Raikou as a solo Pokemon GO player.

Is it difficult to solo defeat Blacephalon in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids?

Blacephalon is debuting through the Ultra Space Wonders event (Image via Niantic)

As mentioned earlier, Blacephalon does not have a decent defense stat. With 148 ticks on the defense counter, Blacephalon can't tank powerful Charged moves from raid attackers. So, if you have powerful counters, you can solo defeat Blacephalon in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids.

As a result, it will not be difficult to defeat this raid boss solo.

How to defeat Blacephalon in Pokemon GO

Blacephalon has a massive CP stat of 51,600 with an attack stat of 315 and a defense stat of 148 in Pokemon GO. It is weak to the following elemental typings:

Dark

Ghost

Ground

Rock

Water

Blacephalon is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fighting

Normal

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice

Poison

Steel

It is advisable to have a few friends help you with this raid, but if you have to solo defeat Blacephalon in Pokemon GO, you can use the following counters:

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Swampert

Mega Gengar

Shadow Kyogre

Shadow Rampardos

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Excadrill

There are a lot of easy-to-max monsters that do super effective damage to Blacephalon. So, you should not have issues building a strong raid party for solo Blacephalon raids.

Once you have the attackers you want to use for these raids, it is important to learn this raid boss's attack pattern. Even though it cannot tank attacks, it can hit really hard. Avoid getting hit by its Charged moves at any cost, as it can be disastrous for your attackers.

If you like Pokemon GO, consider reading our other articles: