Can you solo defeat Regirock in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

It is not easy to solo defeat Regirock in Pokemon GO’s upcoming five-star Legendary Raids. Regirock is one of the four Legendary Regis that you can catch in the game, and it has a Rock elemental typing. You can encounter the critter in 5-star raids from Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10 am local time, to Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10 am local time.

It is impossible to solo defeat Regirock in Pokemon GO. It is hard even with two high-level trainers. The Pocket Monster is very bulky, and you cannot solo defeat it even with powerful counters.

Even though you cannot solo defeat Regirock in Pokemon GO's raids, this article offers you some tips to make your raids against this Legendary creature a tad bit easier.

Why is it impossible to solo defeat Regirock in Pokemon GO's 5-star Legendary Raids?

Regirock will have a Combat Power stat of 42,768 in Pokemon GO's 5-star Legendary Raids. It will come with an attack stat of 179 and a colossal defense stat of 309. This adds to an insane amount of bulk on this raid boss. No matter how hard you hit, you will barely make a dent on this Pocket Monster as a solo raider.

As a result, it is impossible to solo defeat Regirock in Pokemon GO. Irrespective of the level of your counters, it is not advisable to solo these Legendary raids.

How to defeat Regirock in Pokemon GO with four trainers

Regirock has an attack stat of 179 and a defense stat of 309. Given its high bulk, all raiders need their best counters to take down this Pocket Monster.

Being a Rock-type Pokemon, Regirock will be weak to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Steel

Water

You are advised to take at least four high-level trainers to a Legendary Regirock raid, along with strong Fighting-, Grass-, Ground-, Steel-, and Water-type Pokemon. Here are a few easy-to-max counters for the creature:

Mega Swampert

Mega Garchomp

Mega Sceptile

Mega Heracross

Shadow Garchomp

Blastoise

Shadow Swampert

Blaziken

Shadow Blasziken

Shadow Excadrill

Venusaur

Empoleon

Mamoswine

You cannot take Regirock lightly. Every raider must be at the top of their game.

Using frequent Charged moves against Regirock is the way to go. The more high-damage moves you use, the faster the Pocket Monster will lose its HP.

Make sure you learn the attack pattern of Regirock during the raid. This will help you take less damage and not waste time reviving your critters.

