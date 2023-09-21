How to solo defeat Entei in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Pokemon GO's September raid lineup is the gift that keeps on giving. A month that started by featuring the Ultra Beasts, Kartana and Celesteela, will end with Johto's Legendary Beasts in 5-star raids. Entei is one of the eligible critters during this phase, which will last from 10 am on September 23, 2023, to 10 am local time on October 6, 2023.

If you clicked on this guide, you are either looking for a stiff challenge or have been forced to go solo due to circumstances. Either way, you should know that you have a tall task ahead of you since 5-star Pokemon GO raids weren't designed to be defeated by a single person. That said, this guide outlines all the win conditions for you as you get ready to take on Entei on your own.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors.

How to defeat Entei raid solo in Pokemon GO

Entei in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Entei is a pure Fire-type critter in Pokemon GO, which means it has three weaknesses: Ground, Water, and Rock. It also has six resistances: Steel, Grass, Fairy, Bug, Fire, and Ice. The rest of the elemental types do neutral damage to the Pocket Monster. However, if you wish to take out Entei on your own, you must only use STAB super effective attacks.

In Pokemon GO 5-star raids, Entei will have a combat power (CP) of 41,758. This is quite a high number and represents the critter's strength well.

Entei is probably the most difficult Legendary Beast to take down solo. The creature has 235 Attack, 171 Defense, and 251 Stamina.

Entei will use Fire Spin or Fire Fang as Fast Attacks and Flamethrower, Fire Blast, Overheat, Iron Head, Flame Charge, or Scorching Sands as Charged Attacks.

Based on this information, the best counters to Entei should be Water-type picks that resist the raid bosses' attacks while hitting back with STAB attacks. Here is a list of eligible creatures:

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

The best Mega Evolution options to go with this team are:

Primal Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

While Rock or Ground-type picks also work, they are not the best counters you can have when going solo since they are exposed to Entei's attacks, which is bound to cost you more time.

Speaking of time, don't forget to carry enough Max Revives during the raid since your team will be fainting a couple of times, and you don't want to spend precious time separately reviving and healing them back up.

Entei in the anime (Image via TPC)

If you are lucky, Shiny Entei may appear once you defeat the critter. That said, you should try to take another person to this Pokemon GO raid so that you don't end up wasting resources because of small errors in judgment.