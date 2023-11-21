How to solo defeat Gardevoir in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Gardevoir entered the world of Pokemon GO along with the first lot of Hoenn region Pocket Monsters in December 2017. Since then, its shiny and shadow form has been released in the game. It may turn up on your map as a rare wild encounter, but the more reliable way to catch it is through raids: Mega raids or 3-star raids. The latter will be active in Niantic's mobile game from 10 am local time on Wednesday, November 22, till 8 pm local time on Monday, November 27, 2023.

During this time, you can either choose to get together with other members of the Pokemon GO community to challenge Gardevoir in 3-star raids, or you could wish to go solo. If you plan on participating in these battles alone, this guide will come in handy.

Everything you need to know about taking down Gardevoir raids in Pokemon GO on your own

Gardevoir in the anime (Image via TPC)

Gardevoir is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pocket Monster. This means it takes super effective damage from Poison, Steel, and Ghost-type attacks. While none of these is a double weakness, taking down Gardevoir on your own is still possible if your counters are of a high enough level - at least level 35-40.

As a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Gardevoir will have 21910 CP and 3,600 HP to its name. It has a base Attack stat of 237 and a base Defense of 195. For 3-star raid bosses, you will have to complete the challenge within 180 seconds.

Gardevoir has access to Charm, Confusion, Magical Leaf, and Charge Beam as its Fast Attack. It can use Dazzling Gleam, Psychic, Shadow Ball, or Triple Axel as its Charged Attack. Considering all this, Steel-type counters are best suited for this battle.

Here are some of the strongest Steel-type attackers you should consider putting on your team:

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Melmetal with Thunder Shock and Double Iron Bash

Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

If you don't have enough high-level Steel-type Pocket Monsters in your Pokemon GO collection, you may consider filling the empty slots using these critters as well:

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Overqwil with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Gengar with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin forme) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Mega Gardevoir in the anime (Image via TPC)

Gardevoir hits really hard, so there is a chance that your team will faint a couple of times over the course of this Pokemon GO raid. To make sure you don't waste precious time, use Max Revives.

Shiny Gardevoir may appear once you complete the challenge. Check out every other spotlighted creature and their shiny rates during the Party Up event.