How to solo defeat Heatran in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids

You might face some issues trying to solo defeat Heatran in the upcoming five-star legendary raids in Pokemon GO if you aren’t aware of the right set of counters. It is a dual Fire- and Steel-type legendary Pocket Monster with access to moves like Fire Blast, Flamethrower, Iron Head, and Earth Power. It will come with a mammoth Combat Power of 49,192. Thus, this five-star will not be easy to beat.

In this article, we look at the ways in which you can solo defeat the legendary raid in Pokemon GO.

Can you solo defeat Heatran in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids?

GO's official cover for this beast (Image via TPC)

As mentioned, this legendary Pokemon is a Fire- and Steel-type Pocket Monster. As a result, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Water

Ground

Due to its elemental typing combination, this monster is double resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Grass

Fairy

Ice

Poison

Steel

The monster resists the following elemental typings:

Dragon

Flying

Normal

Psychic

As a 5-star legendary raid boss, this Pocket Monster will have an attack stat of 210 and a defense stat of 180. As mentioned above, this beast will have strong moves like Fire Spin, Fire Blast, Flamethrower, and Earth Power.

With a decent attack stat of 210, you will take a lot of damage if this raid boss successfully lands one of its many Charged moves. However, if you have high-level counters like the ones we are going to discuss shortly, Heatran’s lack of decent bulk will result in its elimination, provided you time your Charged moves nicely.

That said, it is possible to solo defeat Heatran in the GO’s 5-star legendary raids. Make sure you have a lot of healing items, as you will need to revive your party during the raid.

How to defeat Heatran raids alone in Pokemon GO

The monster, as seen in the main series game (Image via TPC)

For this legendary Pokemon GO raid, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Fighting-, Water-, and Ground-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this shadow monster:

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Excadrill

Therian Landorus

Shadow Rhyperior

Groudon

Shadow Mamoswine

Mega Swampert

Garchomp

Shadow Golurk

Excadrill

Heatran will come with a massive Combat Power stat of 49,192, putting up a tough fight against all your counters. Make sure you dodge its Charged moves and then quickly counter it with yours.

If all your Pokemon get knocked out by this raid boss, you can revive your party and rejoin the raid to resume from the last point of battle.

Check out our Pokemon GO Heatran raid guide that discusses moves to counter this beast and more.