Pokemon GO Heatran raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

A Heatran raid guide for Pokemon GO is important to help you defeat this insanely strong Fire- and Steel-type beast in the upcoming five-star raids. This critter will be available in five-star legendary raids from Thursday, February 22, 2024, through Friday, February 23, 2024, at 10 am local time.
In this article, we will discuss the best counters you can use against this Pokemon. We will also talk about this creature’s best moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.
Heatran’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Being a Fire- and Steel-type beast, the legendary monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:
- Fighting
- Water
- Ground
This legendary beast is double resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Grass
- Fairy
- Ice
- Poison
- Steel
This Pokemon is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Dragon
- Flying
- Normal
- Psychic
Hence, avoid choosing creatures that this monster can defeat easily.
What are the best monsters to counter Heatran in Pokemon GO?
Recommended counters:
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Garchomp
- Shadow Garchomp
- Shadow Excadrill
- Therian Landorus
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Groudon
- Shadow Mamoswine
- Mega Swampert
- Garchomp
- Shadow Golurk
- Excadrill
Best Mega/Primal Pokemon to use in these raids
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Swampert
- Primal Kyogre
What are the best moves to beat Heatran in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, this shadow beast is vulnerable to Rock-, Electric-, and Water-type creatures. So, you can counter it best with moves from one of these elemental typings.
Recommended moves to counter this beast:
Fast moves:
- Mud Shot
- Mud Slap
- Waterfall
- Karate Chop
- Double Kick
- Rock Smash
Charged moves:
- Origin Pulse
- High Horsepower
- Scorching Sands
- Earthquake
- Earth Power
- Precipice Blades
- Sandsear Storm
Heatran’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
This legendary creature comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Fire Spin
- Bug Bite
Charged moves:
- Fire Blast
- Flamethrower
- Stone Edge
- Iron Head
- Earth Power
- Magma Storm
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Heatran in Pokemon GO
This monster will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,573 CP to 2,681 CP at level 25 with sunny or snowy boost.
- Non-weather boosted: 2,058 CP to 2,145 CP at level 20.
Can you solo defeat this Pokemon?
You can solo defeat this legendary monster even if you are the only one attacking it in a raid. Even if you are not able to defeat it in one turn, multiple attempts will help you take it down.