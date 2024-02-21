Pokemon GO Heatran raid guide: Best counters & weaknesses

A Heatran raid guide for Pokemon GO is important to help you defeat this insanely strong Fire- and Steel-type beast in the upcoming five-star raids. This critter will be available in five-star legendary raids from Thursday, February 22, 2024, through Friday, February 23, 2024, at 10 am local time.

In this article, we will discuss the best counters you can use against this Pokemon. We will also talk about this creature’s best moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

Heatran’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Heatran in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a Fire- and Steel-type beast, the legendary monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

Fighting

Water

Ground

This legendary beast is double resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Grass

Fairy

Ice

Poison

Steel

This Pokemon is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Dragon

Flying

Normal

Psychic

Hence, avoid choosing creatures that this monster can defeat easily.

What are the best monsters to counter Heatran in Pokemon GO?

Recommended counters:

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Excadrill

Therian Landorus

Shadow Rhyperior

Groudon

Shadow Mamoswine

Mega Swampert

Garchomp

Shadow Golurk

Excadrill

Best Mega/Primal Pokemon to use in these raids

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Mega Swampert

Primal Kyogre

What are the best moves to beat Heatran in Pokemon GO raids?

Shiny Heatran in the main series game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned earlier, this shadow beast is vulnerable to Rock-, Electric-, and Water-type creatures. So, you can counter it best with moves from one of these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter this beast:

Fast moves:

Mud Shot

Mud Slap

Waterfall

Karate Chop

Double Kick

Rock Smash

Charged moves:

Origin Pulse

High Horsepower

Scorching Sands

Earthquake

Earth Power

Precipice Blades

Sandsear Storm

Heatran’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

This legendary creature comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Fire Spin

Bug Bite

Charged moves:

Fire Blast

Flamethrower

Stone Edge

Iron Head

Earth Power

Magma Storm

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Heatran in Pokemon GO

Heatran in the main series game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This monster will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,573 CP to 2,681 CP at level 25 with sunny or snowy boost.

2,573 CP to 2,681 CP at level 25 with sunny or snowy boost. Non-weather boosted: 2,058 CP to 2,145 CP at level 20.

Can you solo defeat this Pokemon?

You can solo defeat this legendary monster even if you are the only one attacking it in a raid. Even if you are not able to defeat it in one turn, multiple attempts will help you take it down.