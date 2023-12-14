How to solo defeat Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star Legendary Raids

Kyurem is a Dragon- and Ice-type Legendary beast in Pokemon GO, and taking it down as a solo player can be a challenging feat. That is because this Pocket Monster has an immensely high Attack stat of 246. However, its low defense of 170 will be beneficial when you want to do damage to this monster.
This Mega Pokemon will be available in raids alongside Mega Abomasnow from Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 10 am local time through Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. This article will offer a look at how you can prepare for the Kyurem raids in this game.
Can you solo defeat Kyurem in Pokemon GO raids?
Being a Dragon- and Ice-type Legendary monster, Kyurem is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:
- Dragon
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Rock
- Steel
The Dragon and Ice elemental typing of Kyurem makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:
- Electric
- Grass
- Water
Being a five-star Raid boss, Kyurem will have a Combat Power (CP) of 43,478. Thanks to its wide array of weaknesses and negligible resistance, it won't be very hard to build an effective raid party for Kyurem. As such, we feel you can defeat this Legendary Monster in the upcoming Kyurem raids.
How to defeat Kyurem raids alone in Pokemon GO
If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Kyurem, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Fighting-, Rock-, Steel-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against Kyurem:
- Shadow Metagross
- Terrakion
- Keldeo
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Metagross
- Shadow Excadrill
- Lucario
- Shadow Machamp
- Shadow Hariyama
Best Mega Pokemon for Kyurem raids in Pokemon GO
You can use one of the following Mega Monsters for the Kyurem raids:
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Diancie
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Blaziken
Best Pokemon GO raid party for Kyurem raids
You will get the best result with the following raid party in Pokemon GO:
- Mega Rayquaza
- Shadow Metagross
- Terrakion
- Keldeo
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Metagross
Kyurem’s Combat Power might seem intimidating but with a low bulk stat, high-level counters can whittle it down. Your main aim in these raids should be to attack as often as you can while the Mega Pokemon is using its Fast moves and then dodge its Charged moves.
If Kyurem manages to land its Charged moves, there is a high possibility of your Pokemon getting knocked out.
After a couple of moves, you will get to see a pattern in Kyurem’s attacks. Observe and dodge as many Charged attacks as you can.
Kyurem can use the following moves:
- Fast moves: Dragon Breath and Steel Wing
- Charged moves: Draco Meteor, Blizzard, Dragon Claw, and Glaciate
After you dodge Kyurem’s Charged moves, you can use some of the aforementioned counters to do a lot of damage to Kyurem with Charged moves like Focus Blast, Dragon Claw, Outrage, Rock Slide, and Heavy Slam.
You might not be able to beat Kyurem on your first attempt. So, keep a healthy stack of healing items to quickly revive your fainted Pokemon. This way you can raid it with the same party multiple times in quick succession.