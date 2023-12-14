How to solo defeat Kyurem in Pokemon GO 5-star Legendary Raids

Kyurem is a Dragon- and Ice-type Legendary beast in Pokemon GO, and taking it down as a solo player can be a challenging feat. That is because this Pocket Monster has an immensely high Attack stat of 246. However, its low defense of 170 will be beneficial when you want to do damage to this monster.

This Mega Pokemon will be available in raids alongside Mega Abomasnow from Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 10 am local time through Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. This article will offer a look at how you can prepare for the Kyurem raids in this game.

Can you solo defeat Kyurem in Pokemon GO raids?

Solo raiding Kyurem won't be easy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a Dragon- and Ice-type Legendary monster, Kyurem is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Dragon

Fairy

Fighting

Rock

Steel

The Dragon and Ice elemental typing of Kyurem makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

Electric

Grass

Water

Being a five-star Raid boss, Kyurem will have a Combat Power (CP) of 43,478. Thanks to its wide array of weaknesses and negligible resistance, it won't be very hard to build an effective raid party for Kyurem. As such, we feel you can defeat this Legendary Monster in the upcoming Kyurem raids.

How to defeat Kyurem raids alone in Pokemon GO

If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Kyurem, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Fighting-, Rock-, Steel-, Dragon-, and Fairy-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against Kyurem:

Shadow Metagross

Terrakion

Keldeo

Shadow Rhyperior

Metagross

Shadow Excadrill

Lucario

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Hariyama

Best Mega Pokemon for Kyurem raids in Pokemon GO

You can use one of the following Mega Monsters for the Kyurem raids:

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Diancie

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Blaziken

Best Pokemon GO raid party for Kyurem raids

You will get the best result with the following raid party in Pokemon GO:

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Metagross

Terrakion

Keldeo

Shadow Rhyperior

Metagross

Kyurem’s Combat Power might seem intimidating but with a low bulk stat, high-level counters can whittle it down. Your main aim in these raids should be to attack as often as you can while the Mega Pokemon is using its Fast moves and then dodge its Charged moves.

If Kyurem manages to land its Charged moves, there is a high possibility of your Pokemon getting knocked out.

After a couple of moves, you will get to see a pattern in Kyurem’s attacks. Observe and dodge as many Charged attacks as you can.

Kyurem can use the following moves:

Fast moves: Dragon Breath and Steel Wing

Dragon Breath and Steel Wing Charged moves: Draco Meteor, Blizzard, Dragon Claw, and Glaciate

After you dodge Kyurem’s Charged moves, you can use some of the aforementioned counters to do a lot of damage to Kyurem with Charged moves like Focus Blast, Dragon Claw, Outrage, Rock Slide, and Heavy Slam.

You might not be able to beat Kyurem on your first attempt. So, keep a healthy stack of healing items to quickly revive your fainted Pokemon. This way you can raid it with the same party multiple times in quick succession.