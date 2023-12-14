How to solo defeat Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Taking on Mega Abomasnow as a solo Pokemon GO player can be a challenging task, but not impossible. This Mega Pocket Monster will be available in Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids from Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 10 am local time through Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. If you don't have Mega Abomasnow in your collection, now is a good time to stack some Mega Energy on this beast.

In this article, we will take a look at the ways in which you can prepare for the Mega Abomasnow raids in the game.

Can you solo defeat Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO Mega Raids?

Mega Abomasnow in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Abomasnow is a Grass- and Ice-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fighting

Fire

Flying

Poison

Rock

Steel

The Grass and Ice elemental typing of Mega Abomasnow makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

Electric

Grass

Ground

Water

Being a five-star Mega Raid boss, Mega Abomasnow will have a Combat Power (CP) of 34,721, and with an Attack stat of 240, this monster can land massively powerful blows. It also has a Defense stat of 191 and a Stamina stat of 207. So, besides landing hard-hitting Charged moves, Mega Abomasnow has a decent bulk too.

That said, you can defeat this Mega Monster in the upcoming Mega Raids if you follow our solo raid guide to the T.

How to defeat Mega Abomasnow raids alone in Pokemon GO

If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Mega Abomasnow, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Bug-, Steel-, Fighting-, Fire-, Flying-, Poison-, and Rock-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against Mega Abomasnow:

Reshiram

Darmanitan

Chandelure

Entei

Blaziken

Moltres

Heatran

Emboar

Flareon

Victini

Infernape

Charizard

Typhlosion

Best Mega Pokemon for Mega Abomasnow raids in Pokemon GO

You can use one of the following Mega-Monsters for the Mega Abomasnow raids:

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard X

Mega Houndoom

Mega Blaziken

Mega Abomasnow’s Combat Power is below 40,000. So, if you have high-level counters while going into these Mega Raids, defeating Mega Abomasnow by yourself will not be a tough task.

Especially with its double weakness to Fire-type moves, Mega Abomasnow will be weak to a lot of readily available Fire-type attackers like Charizard, Blaziken, and more.

Besides landing powerful Charged moves, you must master the art of dodging them to become a successful solo raider. Thanks to its impressive Attack stat, Mega Abomasnow will do a lot of damage if the Charged attacks hit you.

After a couple of moves, you will get to see a pattern in Mega Abomasnow’s attacks. You should try and avoid as many Charged attacks as you can from this beast.

Mega Abomasnow can use the following moves

Fast moves: Razor Leaf and Powder Snow

Razor Leaf and Powder Snow Charged moves: Energy Ball, Blizzard, Weather Ball, and Outrage

After you dodge Mega Abomasnow’s Charged moves, you must prepare yourself to attack this monster. Using some of the aforementioned counters, you can do a lot of damage to Mega Abomasnow with Charged moves like Blast Burn, Fire Blast, Flamethrower, and Techno Blast.

Once you defeat Mega Abomasnow, you will have an encounter with Abomasnow. You will get 200 Mega Abomasnow Energy. You can use this Mega Energy to Mega Evolve Abomasnow into Mega Abomasnow in Pokemon GO.