Pokemon GO Kyurem: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Knowing Kyurem's best moveset and counters will allow Pokemon GO trainers to prepare themselves with one of the game's most powerful Dragon-type Pocket Monsters. This Legendary Dragon- and Ice-type beast was first introduced as the mascot of Pokemon Black 2 and White 2. Kyurem made its way into GO on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Since then, it has been a favorite among the players.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Kyurem in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters that you can use against Kyurem in GO.

Kyurem best moveset in Pokemon GO

Best PvE moveset for Kyurem in GO

The best offensive PvE moveset for Kyurem in GO is Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Glaciate and Draco Meteor as the Charged moves.

You can choose to use Dragon Breath and Glaciate or Draco Meteor. Since both match the elemental typing of Kyurem, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

When it comes to PvE battles, Kyurem cannot be left in Pokemon Gyms as a Gym defender. This is because Niantic does not like the idea of Legendary Pocket Monsters being used as Gym defenders. So, you do not need to build a Kyurem for the purpose of Gym Defense in this game.

Best PvP moveset for Kyurem in GO

Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Dragon Claw and Glaciate as the Charged moves are the best PvP moveset for Kyurem in GO.

Is Kyurem any good in Pokemon GO?

Kyurem, with Glaciate, is a formidable force to reckon with on the battlefield. Glaciate has the potential to impose Attack debuffs on its enemies. With the reduced offensive effectiveness and spammy Dragon Claw pressure, Kyurem can be a menace to deal with for your opponents.

Kyurem’s strengths and weaknesses

Kyurem is a Dragon- and Ice-type beast. This makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Dragon

Fairy

Fight

Rock

Steel

Kyurem is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Grass

Water

All moves that Kyurem can learn in Pokemon GO

Kyurem can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Kyurem can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Dragon Breath

Steel Wing

Charged moves:

Kyurem can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Dragon Claw

Blizzard

Draco Meteor

Glaciate

Kyurem Pokemon GO best counters

You can use the following counters to defeat Kyurem if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Metagross

Mega Garchomp

Shadow Rampardos

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Rhyperior

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Salamence

Terrakion

Shadow Dragonite

Mega Latios

Mega Diancie

