How to solo defeat Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO

With the new installment of Mega Raids in Pokemon GO, you must be wondering if you can solo defeat Mega Charizard X, and if yes, then how? This beast boasts impressive stats with a fantastic set of moves. Thus, if you are not well-prepared, your solo raid attempt will be in vain, as Mega Charizard X is not an easy nut to crack.

This article guides you on how to effectively solo defeat Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO, equipping you with the knowledge needed to slay this Fire- and Dragon-type monster.

Can you solo defeat Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO 5-star Mega Raids?

Mega Charizard X in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, Mega Charizard X is a dual Fire- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Rock

Ground

Dragon

Monsters that belong to these elemental typings will help if you want to solo defeat Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO.

This Mega beast, thanks to its dual elemental typing of Fire and Dragon, is resistant to the following types of monsters:

Grass

Bug

Steel

Fire

Electric

As a 5-star Fire- and Dragon-type Mega Raid boss, Mega Charizard X has respectable stats with an attack stat of 273 and a defense stat of 213. It wields a diverse array of moves, including Dragon Breath, Ember, Wing Attack, Air Slash, Fire Spin, Flamethrower, Dragon Claw, Fire Blast, Overheat, and Blast Burn, all of which are among the most potent Fire- and Dragon-type attacks a raid boss can employ.

Therefore, Mega Charizard X presents a formidable threat with its powerful Charged moves, capable of inflicting considerable damage if not approached cautiously.

Fortunately, several Rock-, Ground-, and Dragon-type attackers within Pokemon GO can effectively fight this monster despite its immensity. You can solo defeat Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO by utilizing these Rock-, Dragon, and Ground-type Pokemon, along with counters of other elemental typings.

How to solo defeat Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO 5-star Mega Raids

You must have a raid party with maxed-out Rock-, Ground-, and Dragon-type Pocket Monsters for this Fire- and Dragon-type raid boss. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this Mega Charizard X:

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot as the Fast move and Precipice Blades as the Charged move

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Mega Latios with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Dragon Claw as the Charged move

Origin Palkia with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Spacial Rend as the Charged move

Origin Dilaga with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Roar of Time as the Charged move

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Palkia with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Draco Meteor as the Charged move

Salamence with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Garchomp with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Haxorus with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Breaking Swipe as the Charged move

Rampardos with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move

Given that Mega Charizard X will be featured in Mega Raids with a Combat Power stat of 41,255, you would ideally need two players to fight it, but it can also be accomplished solo. While it won't be a walk in the park, solo defeating Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO should not be too difficult. Nevertheless, it's crucial not to underestimate its capabilities, given it is a Mega monster.

You can indeed solo defeat Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO, but you must be mindful of a few things when you go up against this beast in the Mega Raid:

Be careful not to use Pokemon that take super effective damage from this Mega monster. Study the strengths and weaknesses of the monsters in your raid party before jumping into the raid.

Even when you are sure that the raid boss’ attacks will not inflict super-effective damage to your creatures, you must avoid getting hit at all times. It is not a feasible demand to dodge every attack while attacking Mega Charizard X, so try and avoid getting hit as much as possible.

These represent two critical considerations when attempting to solo defeat Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO.