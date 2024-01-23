How to solo defeat Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Solo defeating Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO might be a tough feat to achieve. Like most Mega Raids in GO, this one will be a tough nut to crack, owing to the creature’s insane bulk. Steelix’s Mega Evolution has a base attack stat of 212 and a base defense stat of 327. Although the stats look intimidating, you can solo it without much difficulty.

In this article, we will look at how you can prepare to solo defeat this mega monster in Pokemon GO.

Can you solo defeat Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO five-star Raids?

Like Steelix, its Mega Evolution is also a Steel- and Ground-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this Mega creature is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

Fire

Water

Ground

The dual elemental typing makes Mega Steelix strong against the following types of creatures:

Rock

Fairy

Electric

Poison

Steelix’s Mega Evolution has a mammoth Combat Power stat of 39,825, and as mentioned before, it is built like a tank, with a defense stat of 327.

So, if you do not possess creatures with hard-hitting Charged moves that are Super Effective against Mega Steelix, you might have a rough time in this Mega Raid.

However, if you have the counters mentioned below, you can solo defeat Mega Steelix.

How to defeat Mega Steelix raids alone in Pokemon GO

To test your luck at solo defeating Mega Steelix, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Fighting-, Fire-, Water-, and Ground-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters you can use against Mega Steelix:

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Charizard

Mega Swampert

Mega Blaziken

Mega Garchomp

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Lucario

Therian Forme Landorus

Reshiram

Kyogre

Swampert

Darmanitan

Conkeldurr

Standard Darmanitan

Moltres

Groudon

Blaziken

Entei

Heatran

Chandelure

As mentioned earlier, this mega monster will have a Combat Power of 39,825. Taking that into account, if you go into this Mega Raid with high-level counters like Primal Groudon or Primal Kyogre along with Lucario, Reshiram, Kyogre, Swampert, and Lucario, you will be able to whittle down its HP.

It is imperative to know when Steelix will attack you with its Charged moves. Avoiding such attacks is of utmost importance if you want to beat this creature while using the least amount of healing items.

Once you start the raid, learn when this beast uses its Charged move. Dodge them and retaliate with your own Charged moves. This strategy should help you take it down solo. It might take you more than one raid attempt but it is possible to solo defeat Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO.

