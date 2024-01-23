Mega Steelix will return to Pokemon GO with its Steel- and Ground-type prowess, and you can encounter this Mega Pokemon in GO’s Mega Raids. This beast will be available in Mega Raids from Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 10 am local time.
This article will tell you about the best counters you can use against this variant of Steelix. We will also discuss its moveset and weaknesses so you can build your raid party accordingly.
Mega Steelix’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
This is a Steel- and Ground-type beast, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typing:
- Fighting
- Fire
- Water
- Ground
It's strong against the following elemental typings:
- Rock
- Fairy
- Electric
- Poison
What are the best monsters to counter Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO?
Recommended counters:
- Lucario
- Therian Forme Landorus
- Reshiram
- Kyogre
- Swampert
- Darmanitan
- Conkeldurr
- Standard Darmanitan
- Moltres
- Groudon
- Blaziken
- Entei
- Heatran
- Chandelure
Best Mega/Primal Pokemon to use in this Mega Raid in Pokemon GO
- Primal Groudon
- Primal Kyogre
- Mega Charizard
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Gyarados
What are the best moves to beat Mega Steelix in Mega Raids?
As mentioned earlier, Steelix's Mega Evolution is vulnerable to Fighting-, Fire-, Water-, and Ground-type creatures. So, you can counter this Mega monster best with moves from one of these elemental typings.
Recommended moves to counter it in raids:
Fast moves:
- Mud Shot
- Waterfall
- Fire Spin
- Water Gun
- Counter
- Double Kick
- Fire Spin
- Fire Fang
- Incinerate
Charged moves:
- Precipice Blades (exclusive to Primal Groudon and its regular variant)
- Origin Pulse (exclusive to Primal Kyogre and its regular variant)
- Blast Burn
- Hydro Cannon
- Earth Power
- Sacred Sword
- Overheat
- Dynamic Punch
- Fusion Flare
- Scorching Sands
Mega Steelix’s moveset in Pokemon GO
It can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Iron Tail
- Thunder Fang
- Dragon Tail
It can learn the following Charged moves in this game:
- Heavy Slam
- Earthquake
- Crunch
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO
This Pokemon will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,512 CP to 2,622 CP at level 25 with sunny or snowy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 2,010 CP to 2,097 CP at level 20
Mega Steelix's stats
- Max CP: 4,149 at level 50
- Base attack: 212
- Base defense: 327
- Base stamina: 181
Can you solo defeat Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO?
As mentioned above, this beast has a base attack stat of 212 and a base defense stat of 327. Therefore, it's bound to be a massive tank in GO’s Mega Raids.
It would be advisable to take a couple of friends with you for this raid. However, if you have high-level counters to Steelix's Mega Evolution, you can take it down yourself.
Speaking of tanks in raids, you should check out our Origin Forme Dialga raid guide.
And here's a list of the events coming to GO in January.