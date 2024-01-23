Mega Steelix will return to Pokemon GO with its Steel- and Ground-type prowess, and you can encounter this Mega Pokemon in GO’s Mega Raids. This beast will be available in Mega Raids from Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 10 am local time.

This article will tell you about the best counters you can use against this variant of Steelix. We will also discuss its moveset and weaknesses so you can build your raid party accordingly.

Mega Steelix’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Steelix's Mega Evolution in GO

This is a Steel- and Ground-type beast, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

Fighting

Fire

Water

Ground

It's strong against the following elemental typings:

Rock

Fairy

Electric

Poison

What are the best monsters to counter Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO?

Recommended counters:

Lucario

Therian Forme Landorus

Reshiram

Kyogre

Swampert

Darmanitan

Conkeldurr

Standard Darmanitan

Moltres

Groudon

Blaziken

Entei

Heatran

Chandelure

Best Mega/Primal Pokemon to use in this Mega Raid in Pokemon GO

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Charizard

Mega Swampert

Mega Blaziken

Mega Garchomp

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

What are the best moves to beat Mega Steelix in Mega Raids?

This creature in the anime

As mentioned earlier, Steelix's Mega Evolution is vulnerable to Fighting-, Fire-, Water-, and Ground-type creatures. So, you can counter this Mega monster best with moves from one of these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter it in raids:

Fast moves:

Mud Shot

Waterfall

Fire Spin

Water Gun

Counter

Double Kick

Fire Fang

Incinerate

Charged moves:

Precipice Blades (exclusive to Primal Groudon and its regular variant)

Origin Pulse (exclusive to Primal Kyogre and its regular variant)

Blast Burn

Hydro Cannon

Earth Power

Sacred Sword

Overheat

Dynamic Punch

Fusion Flare

Scorching Sands

Mega Steelix’s moveset in Pokemon GO

It can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Iron Tail

Thunder Fang

Dragon Tail

It can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Heavy Slam

Earthquake

Crunch

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO

Another appearance of this creature in the animated series

This Pokemon will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,512 CP to 2,622 CP at level 25 with sunny or snowy boost

2,512 CP to 2,622 CP at level 25 with sunny or snowy boost

Non-weather boosted: 2,010 CP to 2,097 CP at level 20

Mega Steelix's stats

Max CP: 4,149 at level 50

4,149 at level 50 Base attack: 212

212 Base defense: 327

327 Base stamina: 181

Can you solo defeat Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned above, this beast has a base attack stat of 212 and a base defense stat of 327. Therefore, it's bound to be a massive tank in GO’s Mega Raids.

It would be advisable to take a couple of friends with you for this raid. However, if you have high-level counters to Steelix's Mega Evolution, you can take it down yourself.

